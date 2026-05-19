Why Did Jahangir Khan Pull Out of Falta Repoll? TMC Candidate Makes Big Announcement Before Voting

WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS: On Tuesday, May 19, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew his nomination, a huge setback for former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the repoll of the party’s candidate in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Two days before the repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Abhishek Banerjee’s aide and Trinamool Congress candidate, Jahangir Khan, declared on Tuesday that he will not be running for any further elections.

Jahangir Khan pulls out of repolling in Falta

In a press conference, Jahangir Khan informed that he withdrew from the Falta Assembly repoll in the interest of the people of his constituency. I’m the son of Falta, and I want Falta to be peaceful and develop. I have decided not to be part of the repoll process in Falta because our Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is offering a special package for its development,” Khan said.

Abhishek has been the incumbent MP of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, where no big Trinamool Congress leaders were seen prior to the repoll of the elections. Even made BJP Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya feel the need to take a dig at Abhishek is while he was campaigning in Falta. Likewise, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also lashed out at Jahangir Khan during the campaigning over the weekend with a question: “Where’s Pushpa?”

The re-polling in Falta

On May 21, the Election Commission directed a re-poll in all 285 polling booths of the assembly constituency of Falta in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The second phase of the assembly elections, which took place on 29 April, saw the repoll ordered because of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” at the voting in Falta.

These will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on May 21 under “stringent security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent” exercise, the Commission said, adding that the repoll will take place in all the polling booths, including auxiliary polling stations. The West Bengal Assembly polls were conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April. Voting for the remaining seats will be called up on May 4. Falta is located in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is a stronghold of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

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