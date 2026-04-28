Who Is Jahangir Khan And Why Is UP ‘Singham’ Ajay Pal Sharma Targeting His Camp? Super Cop Issues Stern Warning To TMC Candidate Before Phase 2 Voting In Bengal

A fresh political storm has erupted ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections after a viral video showed a senior IPS officer confronting people linked to a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate. The officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, is widely known as “Singham” in Uttar Pradesh and is now serving as an Election Commission police observer in Bengal.

Reports say that at the centre of the controversy is Jahangir Khan, a candidate contesting from the Falta constituency in the 2026 elections. He has come under scrutiny after reports of alleged voter intimidation linked to his associates surfaced during the ongoing poll process.

UP Singham sparks controversy with Bengal visit

Ajay Pal Sharma, often referred to as the “Singham” or “Encounter Specialist” of Uttar Pradesh, is a 2011-batch IPS officer with a strong reputation for tough policing. Currently posted as Joint Commissioner in Prayagraj, he is said to have been involved in over 100 encounters during his career.

The Election Commission deployed him to South 24 Parganas, an area known for electoral violence, to monitor the second phase of polling. His role is to ensure that elections are conducted freely and fairly in sensitive zones.

UP Singham video goes viral amid intimidation claims

The controversy began after a video circulated widely on April 27. It showed Sharma visiting a residence linked to Jahangir Khan and issuing a stern warning to those present. His remarks quickly drew attention across political circles and social media.

In the video, Sharma can be heard saying: “Jahangir’s family members are standing here; tell him properly we’re repeatedly getting reports that his people are issuing threats… Don’t end up crying and regretting later.” The statement has become central to the ongoing debate.

UP Singham flags concerns over police presence

As per reports, during the visit, Sharma reportedly found 14 personnel from the West Bengal Police deployed at the candidate’s residence. This raised questions about possible bias at the local level, especially in a politically sensitive environment.

His intervention is believed to be linked to complaints about voter intimidation. Reports suggest that his “Singham-style” approach is aimed at breaking alleged local “syndicate” networks and preventing harassment of voters before the April 29 polling.

UP Singham action triggers sharp political reactions

The incident has led to a strong political backlash. As per reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal supported Sharma’s actions, calling them necessary to ensure peaceful elections and curb what they described as “Bhaipo’s henchmen.”

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress has accused Sharma of bias and misconduct. Jahangir Khan claimed he was not present during the visit and said he would file an FIR against the officer, alleging that Sharma is acting like a “BJP agent.”

UP Singham role under EC spotlight before polling

Reports say that the Election Commission has not issued a formal statement on the viral video but has maintained that its observers have “full authority” to act on complaints and prevent violations of law. This places officers like Sharma at the centre of ensuring election integrity.

As polling for the second phase approaches, the role of figures like Ajay Pal Sharma remains crucial. His actions have not only intensified political tensions but also highlighted the challenges of maintaining law and order during high-stakes elections.

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