PM Modi To Flag Off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: New Weekly Train To Boost Connectivity For Pilgrims And Migrant Workers

Indian Railways is set to boost regional connectivity with the launch of a new weekly Amrit Bharat Express train linking Ayodhya to Mumbai via Madhya Pradesh. The move is aimed at strengthening both cultural and economic ties between key regions, especially benefiting migrants and pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train on Tuesday in a virtual event from Varanasi. The weekly Amrit Bharat Express promises a mix of comfort, convenience, and affordability, marking another step towards making rail travel more inclusive and accessible.

New Amrit Bharat Express to boost Ayodhya-Mumbai connectivity

By connecting important cultural and commercial hubs, the train is expected to improve seamless travel for both devotees and workers. Ayodhya has seen a rise as a major pilgrimage centre, and the new service offers a practical option for those who rely on trains instead of flights.

The train will run between Ayodhya and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, completing the journey in about 28 hours. It will halt at 12 stations, including Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Kalyan, and Thane.

Features focus on comfort, safety and affordability

Catering mainly to economically modest travellers, Amrit Bharat trains are non-AC services designed for safe and comfortable journeys. They include General and Sleeper class coaches, pantry cars, and facilities for Divyangjan passengers.

The trains also feature Vande Bharat Sleeper-inspired berth designs, vibration-dampening semi-automatic couplers for smoother rides, and crash-optimised coaches for better safety. As per the release, these upgrades aim to improve the overall passenger experience.

Advanced safety systems and modern amenities onboard

Passengers will benefit from several safety features such as CCTV surveillance, emergency talk-back systems, aerosol-based fire suppression, and fully sealed gangways. These additions are meant to ensure a secure journey across long distances.

Other amenities include improved toilets, better lighting, mobile charging points with USB Type-A and Type-C ports, ergonomic ladders, and a non-AC pantry with enhanced heating capacity. The train also uses push-pull technology with locomotives at both ends to improve speed and efficiency.

Strengthening migrant routes and pilgrimage travel

The Ayodhya-Mumbai service is expected to play a key role in connecting eastern Uttar Pradesh’s migrant belt with Mumbai’s job markets. It will make travel easier for people visiting home during festivals, emergencies, or routine visits.

It will also support economic activity by helping sustain remittance flows back to regions like Ayodhya, Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh. With this addition, the total number of Amrit Bharat Express services will rise to 66, improving access for migrant communities.

Direct link to religious destinations and daily commuters

The new train will also improve access to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between major religious destinations. Pilgrims travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to benefit greatly.

Overall, the service is likely to help daily passengers, migrant workers, and devotees by providing direct connectivity without the need to change trains, making long-distance travel simpler and more affordable.

(With inputs from ANI)

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