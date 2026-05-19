Bulandshahr BJP Leader Faces Outrage After Offering Rs 1 Crore For ‘Beheading’ TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Over ‘Shiva Slur’

A political controversy has erupted in Bulandshahr after Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Dr Pradeep Dixit allegedly announced a Rs 1 crore reward for beheading Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh over an old social media post linked to a Shivling, triggering sharp reactions from across parties. In a video from a protest that is now widely circulating on social media, Dixit can be heard making the statement during a demonstration held against what organisers described as an insult to Hindu deities. “I worship Lord Shiva for one hour every day. The act committed by TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh has deeply hurt me. Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head will be given a reward of Rs 1 crore.”

Protest March And Old Social Media Post Resurface

The remarks were made during a protest in Sikandrabad, where organisers also claimed that religious sentiments had been hurt. A 3,100km foot march by Hindu organisations on the same issue was also underway, drawing attention to the matter in the region. The controversy traces back to a 2015 social media post linked to Ghosh’s account, which resurfaced in 2021 and again during the recent West Bengal elections.

An FIR had earlier been registered against Ghosh in connection with the post. Ghosh had maintained that her account was hacked in 2015, and the image in question was posted by the hacker. She also stated that the post was removed immediately after she regained access to her account.

Bulandshahr: Sikandrabad chairman Dr Pradeep Dixit announces Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who brings TMC MP #saayonighosh head. @Uppolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/NDN7OWYKHg — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) May 18, 2026

Political Reactions

Bulandshahr Congress district president Ziaur Rahman strongly criticised the statement and called for police action against the BJP leader. “How can women feel safe if there are such people at the party? They are giving a reward for killing a woman. This is shameful, and senior party officials must take suitable action against him. We demand police register an FIR,” Rahman said.

BJP Response And Administrative Silence

BJP district president Vikas Chauhan said the remarks did not represent the party’s official position and described them as a personal opinion. “The party does not support such derogatory statements, even if made by any of its own members,” Chauhan said. As of now, neither the police nor the district administration has issued an official statement on the matter. However, a senior police officer indicated that appropriate action would be taken if a formal complaint is filed.

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