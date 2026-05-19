BOB Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2026 Released; Check Eligibility, Stipend And Application Process

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced an online recruitment for the filling up of 5,000 apprentice posts in the bank under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The programme will involve a 12-month apprenticeship training for a selection of graduates in one of the biggest public sector banks in the country. Applications for the recruitment can be made online from May 19, 2026, while the last date for submitting applications is June 8, 2026. The official notification states that the selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of 15,000 during the apprenticeship training. The recruitment drive covers a number of vacancies in several states and union territories of India.

What is BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026

The Bank of Baroda apprentices recruitment 2026 came as an opportunity for all the graduates to undergo a one-year-long apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Training Act. The programme intends to train young graduates to provide them with a pathway towards a career in banks. The bank will conduct the selection in multiple states across India.

According to the notification, Gujarat has the largest number of vacancies with 960 posts, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 764 vacancies. Maharashtra has 580 openings, thus becoming the third-largest recruiting state in this apprenticeship programme.

The apprenticeship training in BOB doesn’t mean that the candidates will be directly employed in the bank. The programme is intended to train and provide work experience for the candidates.

Who is eligible for BOB apprentices posts

The candidates applying for the apprenticeship programme at BOB should be Indian citizens, having graduated in any discipline from a recognised university. If a candidate is registered under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), the date of completion of graduation should not be more than four years prior to May 1, 2026.

The trained candidates with a one-year apprenticeship from elsewhere should not apply for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Similarly, candidates who have at least a year of post-graduation work experience are also not eligible to apply. Applicants have to register themselves on either the NATS or National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portals before applying for the recruitment drive online.

What is the age limit and application fee

Candidates for application through NAPS, with an upper age limit below 34 years as of the cut-off date only, must be considered for the BOB apprentice recruitment of 2026. Age relaxations will be given for SC, ST, OBC & Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) as per the rule of the Government of India. The total application fee for general and EWS & OBC male candidates has been fixed at Rs 800 with GST. Female and transgender candidates of the same categories will have to pay Rs 600 with GST, while SC, ST and PwBD faculty will be required to pay Rs 200 with GST.

What is the BOB Apprentice selection process

The selection process includes an online examination.

Document verification

Local language test

Medical examination

The online test will be conducted online, and the test will be conducted in 4, 5 sittings. Candidates will be required to complete general and financial awareness, quantitative and reasoning aptitude, computer knowledge and general English. The basic aptitude will be covered in the written test. Candidates who qualify for the written test will have to be called for document verification and a local language test.

The local language proficiency test to be conducted will be specific to the state or Union territory selected by the candidates in their application form. Applicants will be allowed to apply only for one state or Union Territory during the BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 programme.

How can candidates apply for BOB apprentice recruitment 2026

Submissions will be made online by applicants through the National Apprenticeship Portal after registering themselves on the NATS or NAPS portals. Candidates should try to fill all the necessary fields in the application form while uploading photographs, signatures and copies of their academic certificates.

After completing the entire application process and paying the application fee, candidates must download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for further use. Banking aspirants were attracted to the public sector apprenticeship scheme recruiters, as they are the most popular recruitment drive for banking programmes, where they can glean exposure to banking processes and the industry at large.

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