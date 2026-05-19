Apple Introduces Education Discounts On Apple Watches In India, Students Can Save Up To Rs 9,000

Apple has announced education discounts on a range of Apple Watch models for Indian students and teachers. Apple Watch users can save up to Rs 9,000 when buying devices through official channels. The Apple Watch discount is available through the official Apple app and Apple retail stores, Apple has said. To avail, the students will have to verify that they are a student/teacher using UNiDAYS, giving them a discount using a valid school or university ID card. Apple has also confirmed that a discount can be used when selling in-store with an in-store guidance session.

Which Apple Watch models are part of the education offer

Apple has confirmed discounts have been offered on a variety of Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch SE 3 is now available for just Rs 25,900 after a discount of Rs 2,000. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 saw the biggest discount in the Apple Watch range, now available for Rs 89,900 after a discount of Rs 9,000. The Apple Watch Series 11 is also available for discounts of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, depending on the configuration. Apple Watch discounts are available for students and teachers who would like to upgrade their smartwatch.

Who can take advantage of Apple Watch discounts

Apple Watch discounts are available for students and teachers of schools, colleges and universities. Eligible students would need to do a UNiDAYS verification, a platform that allows brands to confirm students’ identities. Eligible buyers can access discounted prices for products only after getting verified online while buying devices from Apple’s official website or at its authorised Apple Stores. Industry experts say the strategy could help Apple bolster its presence among younger shoppers and students in India’s premium technology market. ibn harvard

What features do Apple Watches offer students

Apple Watches offer various features around health and fitness, safety, communication, and productivity. With the smartwatch lineup offering emergency SOS and crash detection features for any emergencies, such as accidents. The devices also offer sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and fitness tools for a healthier routine. Students travelling long distances to reach the college, dealing with packed schedules or heading for the classes may also want to use a smartwatch for notifications, calls, reminders, and workout tracking.

The wearable devices have gained popularity among young tech-savvy consumers wanting health tech integrated with their mobile systems and smartphones.

Why is Apple entering the education segment

The education discounts are becoming the coveted strategy for various tech companies to create a strong brand loyalty among younger demographics. Apple already offers an education discount on Macs and iPads. With the new offer on the Apple Watch, it seems the device might interest students who are keen on the smartwatch to perform both personal and academic functions. With the large number of students and the predicted interest in premium gadgets, India is considered a vital market for global tech brands by market analysts. With the latest offer on Apple Watch students may now have a greater competition in the premium

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