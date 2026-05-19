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Home > Tech and Auto News > Should You Upgrade To iPhone18? Biggest Question Answered In 3 Points

Should You Upgrade To iPhone18? Biggest Question Answered In 3 Points

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to bring major upgrades in chipset, camera, and battery, giving users more reasons to upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

AI generated image
AI generated image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:02 IST

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is all set to launch its next generation of flagship lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series. The series is likely to consist of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with much rumoured iPhone Fold whereas the standard iPhone 18 is expected to arrive in early 2027. On every launch of iPhones there is a common question that is “should you upgrade the phone or not.” The critique argues that the company does not introduce major upgradation and with minor upgradation the company launches a new device with increased price. Here are the three points that will help you to shape your decision that you should buy a handset from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup or stick with the iPhone 17 Pro series. 

The Chip is Actually Different This Time 

Every year, Apple says its new chip is faster. And every year, most people cannot really tell. But the A20 Pro chip coming to iPhone 18 Pro looks like a genuine step up. It is built on a 2nm process, which means it runs faster while using less battery. In simple terms, your phone will not slow down even if you are gaming, editing videos, or just keeping too many apps open at once. Apple is also expected to bring stronger Apple Intelligence features through iOS 27, powered directly by this new chip. If performance matters to you, this one is worth paying attention to. 

The Camera Could Change How You Shoot 

This is the upgrade most people are talking about, and honestly, it sounds real. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring variable aperture to its camera. That means you can control how much light enters the lens, which makes a noticeable difference when shooting at night or in dim rooms. Apple may also add a proper manual camera mode where you can set shutter speed, ISO, and focus on yourself, things that were previously only possible on a DSLR. If your current phone camera leaves you feeling limited, this could genuinely fix that. 

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The Battery Is Finally Getting Bigger 

Nothing kills a phone day faster than a battery that gives up by afternoon. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly getting a bigger battery than its predecessor, possibly crossing 5,000mAh. That is the kind of number that actually gets most people through a full day without reaching for a charger. Apple has often been criticised for playing it safe on battery size. This time, it looks like they listened. 

Should You Wait for iPhone 18 Pro or Buy an iPhone 17 Pro? 

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in September 2026, with a starting price of around $999, which works out to roughly Rs 1,20,000 in India. If you are sitting on an iPhone from two or three years ago and your phone is still doing fine, waiting a few months makes sense. The upgrades this cycle are not just numbers on a spec sheet. The chip, the camera, and the battery are all areas where the improvement should show up in daily use. But if your current phone is giving you real trouble today, the iPhone 17 Pro is still a very good device and not a bad buy at all.  

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

 

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Should You Upgrade To iPhone18? Biggest Question Answered In 3 Points
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Should You Upgrade To iPhone18? Biggest Question Answered In 3 Points
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Should You Upgrade To iPhone18? Biggest Question Answered In 3 Points
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