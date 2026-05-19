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Home > Middle east > Saudi Arabia’s Budget Carrier flyadeal Plans Mumbai, Delhi and Multi-City India Flight Launch in 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Budget Carrier flyadeal Plans Mumbai, Delhi and Multi-City India Flight Launch in 2026

Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal plans to launch India flights in 2026, starting with Mumbai routes and expanding to multiple Indian cities with affordable travel options.

flyadeal India Flights Launches Soon
flyadeal India Flights Launches Soon

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:17 IST

Saudi Arabia airline flyadeal is getting ready to start flights to India in 2026. This is a deal for flyadeal because India is one of the fastest-growing places for air travel. Flyadeal will start by flying from Jeddah to Mumbai. Then flyadeal will add flights to other cities in India, like Delhi and some smaller places. Flyadeal is really. India is a great place for flyadeal to expand to.

Mumbai Expected To Be First Destination

The CEO of flyadeal, Steven Greenway, says that Mumbai will probably be the place in India that flyadeal will fly to. Flyadeal wants to start flying to Mumbai in the few months of 2026 and then add more flights to other places in India over time. Flyadeal will keep adding flights to India. cus On Affordable Air Travel

flyadeal is known for its budget-friendly travel model and plans to offer competitive fares for passengers travelling between Saudi Arabia and India. The airline said maintaining low operating costs will be essential to competing in India’s highly competitive aviation market.

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Strong Demand Between India And Saudi Arabia

The airline thinks that a lot of people want to travel because many Indians live in Saudi Arabia. They also think that more and more people are traveling for business to see the sights and for Haj and Umrah travel. The people in charge say that the route, between India and Saudi Arabia is getting more and more popular with India and Saudi Arabia flights having a lot of passengers.

Expansion Plans Across Multiple Indian Cities

  • Flyadeal thinks it can connect up to six places in India by the end of 2026.
  • They will use airports in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam as their hubs for flyadeal.
  • The flyadeal airline is also looking into working with airlines to make it easier for people to travel within India.
  • This will help people get around India on flyadeal.
  • Flyadeal wants to help travellers get to where they need to go on flyadeal.
  • Flyadeal wants to make travel to India simple, for people who use flyadeal.

Part Of Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Growth Vision

The India expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to strengthen tourism and aviation connectivity globally. flyadeal has been rapidly expanding its international network and fleet as part of its long-term growth plans. 

Also Read: Cebu Pacific Announces Resumption Of Manila-Dubai Flights Starting This Date

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Saudi Arabia’s Budget Carrier flyadeal Plans Mumbai, Delhi and Multi-City India Flight Launch in 2026
Tags: Affordable international travelBudget airline Indiaflyadeal India launchMumbai Saudi flightsSaudi airline expansion

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