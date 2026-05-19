Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Middle East gold prices remain steady amid geopolitical tensions and dollar volatility, while India faces higher costs due to import duties, boosting Gulf demand as a competitive sourcing hub.

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 11:55 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 19, 2026) Gold prices across the Middle East are trading in a tight but elevated range, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in crude oil, and movements in the US dollar. While global spot bullion trends remain the key driver, regional retail markets continue to show resilience, supported by steady safe-haven demand and seasonal buying interest. Prices for 24K gold are largely hovering in the mid-500 range across GCC economies, indicating a phase of consolidation after recent highs. Despite minor day-to-day fluctuations, investor sentiment remains cautiously positive as markets balance inflation concerns, currency volatility, and broader global economic uncertainty.

United Arab Emirates: Gold prices in the UAE remain steady, with 24K gold at AED 547.50 and 22K at AED 507.00 per gram. Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to follow unified pricing trends. Demand remains stable despite slight volatility, supported by retail buying and safe-haven interest amid global uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s gold market is stable, with 24K gold priced at SAR 567.00 and 22K at SAR 519.00 per gram. Prices remain closely aligned with global bullion trends. Investor sentiment is cautious but steady, supported by inflation concerns and ongoing geopolitical risks affecting broader commodity markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Qatar: Qatar gold prices remain firm, with 24K at QAR 547.00 and 22K at QAR 504.00 per gram. The market reflects mild consolidation after recent highs. Retail demand remains consistent, driven by seasonal buying and safe-haven interest amid global economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations.

Oman: Oman’s gold market continues to mirror broader GCC trends, with 24K gold at OMR 57.70 and 22K at OMR 53.85 per gram. Prices remain stable within a narrow range. Investor activity is steady, supported by safe-haven demand and cautious sentiment amid global market volatility.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (19 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 19, 2026

Location 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate 18K Gold Rate
Dubai (UAE) AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 416.75
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 416.75
Saudi Arabia SAR 567.00 SAR 519.00 SAR 424.60
Qatar QAR 547.00 QAR 504.00 QAR 412.40
Oman OMR 57.70 OMR 53.85 OMR 44.10

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong

Gold is still very much the “glittering heartbeat” of the Gulf – from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar – where prices move almost in sync with global bullion like they’re on the same playlist. Every twist in US dollar moves, crude oil swings, or geopolitical tension gets instantly reflected in local rates, keeping traders on their toes. Despite the daily price dance, demand refuses to slow down. Weddings, festivals, and long-term investment buying keep gold firmly in fashion, ensuring liquidity stays strong.

Meanwhile, India is feeling the pinch. Higher import duties have pushed domestic prices up, making gold more expensive and slightly less shiny for buyers – and quietly boosting the Gulf’s appeal as the “cheaper cousin” for sourcing gold.

Read More: Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date
May 19, 2026 (Today) 5,560 5,560 585 5,540 5,700
May 15, 2026 5,545 5,545 58.20 5,525 5,665
May 13, 2026 5,600 5,600 59.50 5,640 5,679.40
May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860
May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850
May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870
May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775
May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660
May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720
May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710
Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690
Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680
Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675
Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665
Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650

Also Read: Where Is Vodafone Idea Headed After ₹51,970 Crore Profit? Market Remains Skeptical Despite Accounting Boost

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: 24K gold price 2026gold price per gram GCCIndia gold import duty impactMiddle East gold pricesOman Gold PriceQatar gold rateSaudi Arabia gold priceUAE gold rate today

RELATED News

UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline

Sheikh Mohammed’s Surprise Visit to Local Dubai Cafe Wins Hearts, Boosts Emirati Entrepreneurship

Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled: 17 International Airlines Suspend and Reroute Services Amid Middle East Airspace Tensions

Dubai Aviation Expansion: Emirates to Build World’s Largest $950 Million Engineering Complex at DWC by 2027

Gold Rate Today On 18 May, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Oman

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Heated Confrontation Erupts At Badami Cave Temples Over Hijab-Wearing ASI ‘Staff’ Entering In Slippers

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Scorpio Love Horoscope (May 19, 2026): Emotional Intensity May Strengthen Romantic Bonds

Standard Chartered Layoff: Bank To Cut Over 15% Job Roles By 2030, AI To Replace 7,800 Humans

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

Govt Planning To Monetise Temple Gold? What Finance Ministry Said On Viral Claim

Ishan Kishan vs CSK: SRH Star Trolls Chennai Super Kings Fans With ‘Whistle’ Celebration After 5-Wicket Victory In IPL 2026— WATCH Viral Video

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Govinda Replaces Wife Sunita Ahuja On ‘Maa Hai Na’ Show, Joins Daughter Tina Ahuja For Special Family Episode

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

QUICK LINKS