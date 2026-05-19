Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 19, 2026) Gold prices across the Middle East are trading in a tight but elevated range, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in crude oil, and movements in the US dollar. While global spot bullion trends remain the key driver, regional retail markets continue to show resilience, supported by steady safe-haven demand and seasonal buying interest. Prices for 24K gold are largely hovering in the mid-500 range across GCC economies, indicating a phase of consolidation after recent highs. Despite minor day-to-day fluctuations, investor sentiment remains cautiously positive as markets balance inflation concerns, currency volatility, and broader global economic uncertainty.
United Arab Emirates: Gold prices in the UAE remain steady, with 24K gold at AED 547.50 and 22K at AED 507.00 per gram. Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to follow unified pricing trends. Demand remains stable despite slight volatility, supported by retail buying and safe-haven interest amid global uncertainty.
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s gold market is stable, with 24K gold priced at SAR 567.00 and 22K at SAR 519.00 per gram. Prices remain closely aligned with global bullion trends. Investor sentiment is cautious but steady, supported by inflation concerns and ongoing geopolitical risks affecting broader commodity markets.
Qatar: Qatar gold prices remain firm, with 24K at QAR 547.00 and 22K at QAR 504.00 per gram. The market reflects mild consolidation after recent highs. Retail demand remains consistent, driven by seasonal buying and safe-haven interest amid global economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations.
Oman: Oman’s gold market continues to mirror broader GCC trends, with 24K gold at OMR 57.70 and 22K at OMR 53.85 per gram. Prices remain stable within a narrow range. Investor activity is steady, supported by safe-haven demand and cautious sentiment amid global market volatility.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Rate Today (19 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 19, 2026
|Location
|24K Gold Rate
|22K Gold Rate
|18K Gold Rate
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 547.50
|AED 507.00
|AED 416.75
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 547.50
|AED 507.00
|AED 416.75
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 567.00
|SAR 519.00
|SAR 424.60
|Qatar
|QAR 547.00
|QAR 504.00
|QAR 412.40
|Oman
|OMR 57.70
|OMR 53.85
|OMR 44.10
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong
Gold is still very much the “glittering heartbeat” of the Gulf – from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar – where prices move almost in sync with global bullion like they’re on the same playlist. Every twist in US dollar moves, crude oil swings, or geopolitical tension gets instantly reflected in local rates, keeping traders on their toes. Despite the daily price dance, demand refuses to slow down. Weddings, festivals, and long-term investment buying keep gold firmly in fashion, ensuring liquidity stays strong.
Meanwhile, India is feeling the pinch. Higher import duties have pushed domestic prices up, making gold more expensive and slightly less shiny for buyers – and quietly boosting the Gulf’s appeal as the “cheaper cousin” for sourcing gold.
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Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|May 19, 2026 (Today)
|5,560
|5,560
|585
|5,540
|5,700
|May 15, 2026
|5,545
|5,545
|58.20
|5,525
|5,665
|May 13, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|59.50
|5,640
|5,679.40
|May 12, 2026
|5,675
|5,675
|603
|5,680
|5,860
|May 11, 2026
|5,683
|5,683
|598
|5,675
|5,850
|May 09, 2026
|5,685
|5,685
|599
|5,670
|5,870
|May 06, 2026
|5,665
|5,665
|593
|5,645
|5,775
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,555
|5,555
|581
|5,535
|5,665
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,540
|5,540
|580
|5,520
|5,650
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