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Home > India News > No Cab, Auto in Delhi for 3 Days? Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

No Cab, Auto in Delhi for 3 Days? Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Commercial vehicle driver unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23 over rising fuel prices and unchanged taxi fares. Drivers are demanding a fare hike and accusing app-based cab companies like Uber, Ola and Rapido of economic exploitation amid increasing petrol, diesel and CNG costs.

Auto Cab Drivers Strike on Petrol Diesel Price Hike. Photo: AI
Auto Cab Drivers Strike on Petrol Diesel Price Hike. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 12:33 IST

In Delhi, commercial vehicle driver unions seem to have announced a three day strike from May 21 to May 23. The drivers are demanding an increase in taxi nad auto fares because fuel prices have become too expensive. On Monday, the All India Motor Transport Congress wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and also to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in which they asked for a fare hike and for backing for the drivers who are dealing with higher costs of CNG, petrol, and diesel. 

Cab Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

According to a letter submitted by the “Chalak Shakti Union” to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

The union stated that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials. 

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“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the ‘Chaalak Shakti Union’ has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23,” said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

What Are Cab, Auto Drives Demands?

The union claimed that taxi drivers around Delhi-NCR were dealing with pretty severe financial distress, and were finding it hard to support their families. 

“Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers,” the letter said. 

Their body also put in place blame app-based cab companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido for arbitrary operations and economic exploitation, which they say is happening in day to day working. 

“App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation,” the union alleged. 

The union further said it wants a meeting with the government to talk over drivers’ concerns, and to draw up policies aimed at stopping the alleged exploitation of taxi drivers. 

Petrol and Diesel Prices 

Meanwhile, fuel prices across the country saw a rise today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked on average by 90 paise per litre, sort of across the board.  

In Delhi, petrol rates went up by 87 paise, edging from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre.  Diesel on the other hand increased by 91 paise, shifting from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Also Read: Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained 

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No Cab, Auto in Delhi for 3 Days? Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike
Tags: Auto Drivers ProtestCab Drivers StrikeCNG Price RiseDelhi NCR TrafficDelhi NewsDelhi StrikeDelhi Taxi FareDiesel price todaydriver protestfuel price hikeOla Uber NewsPetrol price hikeRapido DriversTaxi Fare HikeTransport News

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No Cab, Auto in Delhi for 3 Days? Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike
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