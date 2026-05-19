TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

TCS’s 5% Band D directive has sparked employee anxiety amid recent layoffs, with fears of structured performance-based exits, widening pay gaps, and renewed workforce reduction concerns across the organisation.

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears (Image: X/ TCS)
TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears (Image: X/ TCS)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 12:47 IST

TCS appraisal structure under spotlight:  Internal emails suggest Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told its managers to slot about 5% of employees into its lowest performance band (Band D), sparking fresh concern across the workforce just months after an organisation-wide cut of 12,200 employees. That may be part of routine performance appraisal, but from how employees are interpreting this message, it’s far more than a purge of paperwork. The timing, in the wake of layoffs, has raised the stakes on everything from job security to the pressure of intra-company ratings. Band D is long associated with performance improvement plans or eventually people’s exits from the company, and so even a routine suggestion is arriving with teeth. The question, simply and succinctly, is: is this just performance housekeeping, or is TCS cutting their team in a new way?

What the TCS Internal Directive Says

TCS Business Heads Told to Critically Review Performance of Employees Negligibly Close to Lowest Band; 70% Of TCS Employees Are Placed In Low Band, CEO Says. Media reports of an internal email circulated from the TCS HR office, later examined by a legal team in the company, instruct business unit heads to “critically review” employees’ performance and to decide upon a 5% allocation in Band D, the lowest band according to the company appraisal scale in the current year. According to executives who tend to stay privy to such orders, almost 3% of the company’s workforce has already been slotted into Band D. Although framed as part of a routine performance review, the email has gained attention due to its timing and its rather ambitious goal of distribution across the organisation.

“Please review critically and share the list of associates who can be considered for Band D, thereby meeting the agreed 5% distribution,” said an email from a TCS HR executive to a business unit head in April.

Why Employees Are Worried & How It Will Impact On Their Pay?

The most recent Band D allocation advisory is sowing disquiet within TCS, especially as it came just after a massive severance wave that affected 12,200 employees who were supposedly already marked as low performers within the same band. It is this overlap that has caused fear among many employees, as Band D is synonymous with PIPs – or performance improvement plans, project mobility restrictions, and, often enough, exits. Though the company calls it appraisal “calibration,” employees secretly see it as a possible red flag for a systematic group finishing their TCS journey. Also, as the appraisal results released last week showed a sharp performance divide, with top performers getting strong hikes in the range of 9%–13% and people in the middle ground getting small hikes in the range of 1%–3.5%, those in the bottom band are receiving zero hikes, with some having lower net pay after variable pay cuts.

Also Read: TCS Rolls Out Average 5% Salary Hikes, Several Employees Report Negative Revisions After Appraisal Cycle

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

RELATED News

Govt Planning To Monetise Temple Gold? What Finance Ministry Said On Viral Claim

Bread Price Hike? After Milk And Fuel, Your Daily Sandwich May Now Cost Rs 5 More

Where Is Vodafone Idea Headed After ₹51,970 Crore Profit? Market Remains Skeptical Despite Accounting Boost

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Adani Enterprises Opens Higher in Full Comeback Mode: What Is Fueling The Surge Today?

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 19.05.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 75G 42707

PlayStation Plus Price Hike: Sony To Increase Cost Before GTA 6 Launch? Check New Price And Other Details

Gemini Love Horoscope (May 19): Romance, Communication and Emotional Connection Take Center Stage

PipVertex Is Building a Trading Platform for Investors Who Want Less Noise and More Control

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

‘In-laws tortured her for dowry’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chilling 11 PM Call To Sister Before Death

Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert

Aggressive Delhi Dogs To Be Killed? Supreme Court’s Euthanasia Order For Strays Explained

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (May 19, 2026): Growth, Stability and Positive Work Energy Ahead

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy
TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy
TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy
TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

QUICK LINKS