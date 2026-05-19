TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

TCS appraisal structure under spotlight: Internal emails suggest Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told its managers to slot about 5% of employees into its lowest performance band (Band D), sparking fresh concern across the workforce just months after an organisation-wide cut of 12,200 employees. That may be part of routine performance appraisal, but from how employees are interpreting this message, it’s far more than a purge of paperwork. The timing, in the wake of layoffs, has raised the stakes on everything from job security to the pressure of intra-company ratings. Band D is long associated with performance improvement plans or eventually people’s exits from the company, and so even a routine suggestion is arriving with teeth. The question, simply and succinctly, is: is this just performance housekeeping, or is TCS cutting their team in a new way?

What the TCS Internal Directive Says

TCS Business Heads Told to Critically Review Performance of Employees Negligibly Close to Lowest Band; 70% Of TCS Employees Are Placed In Low Band, CEO Says. Media reports of an internal email circulated from the TCS HR office, later examined by a legal team in the company, instruct business unit heads to “critically review” employees’ performance and to decide upon a 5% allocation in Band D, the lowest band according to the company appraisal scale in the current year. According to executives who tend to stay privy to such orders, almost 3% of the company’s workforce has already been slotted into Band D. Although framed as part of a routine performance review, the email has gained attention due to its timing and its rather ambitious goal of distribution across the organisation.

“Please review critically and share the list of associates who can be considered for Band D, thereby meeting the agreed 5% distribution,” said an email from a TCS HR executive to a business unit head in April.

TCS Asks Managers to Mark 5% Staff as Underperformers ⚠️

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has instructed managers to classify roughly 5% of its employees as underperformers (Band D) in the latest performance appraisal cycle.

Key Points:

• This comes just one month after TCS… pic.twitter.com/qg5eVuOQRU – Dr. Rakesh Bansal (@iamrakeshbansal) May 19, 2026

Why Employees Are Worried & How It Will Impact On Their Pay?

The most recent Band D allocation advisory is sowing disquiet within TCS, especially as it came just after a massive severance wave that affected 12,200 employees who were supposedly already marked as low performers within the same band. It is this overlap that has caused fear among many employees, as Band D is synonymous with PIPs – or performance improvement plans, project mobility restrictions, and, often enough, exits. Though the company calls it appraisal “calibration,” employees secretly see it as a possible red flag for a systematic group finishing their TCS journey. Also, as the appraisal results released last week showed a sharp performance divide, with top performers getting strong hikes in the range of 9%–13% and people in the middle ground getting small hikes in the range of 1%–3.5%, those in the bottom band are receiving zero hikes, with some having lower net pay after variable pay cuts.

Also Read: TCS Rolls Out Average 5% Salary Hikes, Several Employees Report Negative Revisions After Appraisal Cycle