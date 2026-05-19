GTA 6 Price Confirmed? Viral Rockstar Games Leak Reveals What Gamers May Have To Pay

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026 however, a price leak is already going viral on social media. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/X has been confirmed as the platforms for the launch of the much-awaited game.

According to most credible reports citing the leaks, the standard price will be around $69.99 / £69.99. The reports claim that the standard premium pricing is in the range of $70-$80. The reports say that, come what may, the game will not be priced beyond $69.99 in the US. The prices were first leaked by a retail worker in the UK who put the prices at $69.99 in the US and €69.99 in Europe. Similarly, a retailer in Italy sold out the PS5 pre-orders at €69.90.

Take-Two CEO has also made similar comments publicly about the pricing of the game. Strauss Zelnick has said that for GTA 6, the goal has been to be “reasonably priced relative to the value delivered.”

A recent listing by Dutch retailer Gameshop Twente placed GTA 6 at €99, roughly $115, leading to concerns among players about whether Rockstar could significantly raise the standard price of AAA games. However, the price remains unverified.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours

Another major wave of speculation emerged after an alleged affiliate email connected to US retailer Best Buy surfaced online. According to the reported email, GTA 6 pre-orders were expected to begin on May 18.

The email allegedly informed affiliate partners about a 5% commission window on GTA VI pre-orders running from May 18 to May 21. The development prompted widespread belief among fans that Rockstar Games could finally be preparing to open reservations for its biggest upcoming release.

Although Rockstar has not officially confirmed any pre-order date, anticipation continues to build rapidly across gaming communities.

Fans Expect Trailer 3 Announcement Soon

Excitement surrounding GTA 6 has remained intense since Rockstar unveiled the game’s first trailer in December 2023. The reveal quickly became one of the biggest launches in gaming history in terms of online attention and viewership.

Rockstar later followed it up with Trailer 2 in May 2025, which also generated hundreds of millions of views across digital platforms.

Many fans now believe Trailer 3 could arrive alongside an official pre-order announcement. Observers point to Rockstar’s past marketing strategy, where major announcements have often been paired with cinematic trailers and fresh gameplay reveals.

Some players also expect the next trailer to arrive before Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming earnings call scheduled for May 21, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

GTA 6 PC Requirements

Rockstar Games has not yet revealed official PC system requirements for GTA 6, largely because the company has still not confirmed a PC version of the game.

However, analysts and hardware experts expect the title to require high-end specifications if it eventually launches on PC, given the scale and graphical ambition associated with Rockstar’s next-generation open-world release.

What Take-Two CEO Said About GTA 6 Pricing

Despite the speculation, comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick suggest the final pricing may stay closer to existing premium game standards. Zelnick previously indicated that major titles are generally priced within the $70 to $80 range, leading many observers to believe Rockstar is unlikely to push beyond the established AAA pricing structure for the regular edition.

Addressing monetisation models in premium games, Zelnick said, “Well, for free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you’ve paid 70 or 80 bucks, no.”

Also Read: GTA 6 Pre-Orders: Expected Date, Release Details, And Why GTA 6 Looks Bigger Than GTA 5

