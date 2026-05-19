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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’

Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’

The death case of Twisha Sharma has taken a new turn after her mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh made several claims about Twisha’s mental health, pregnancy termination, family issues and alleged substance use.

Twisha Sharma Death Case
Twisha Sharma Death Case

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 13:50 IST

In the investigation related to the death of Twisha Sharma, her mother in law and retired judge Giribala Singh said that the 33 year old had undergone a termination of pregnancy (MTP). She also claimed that Tiwsha had been separated from her parents for a long time. When Giribala Singh talked about what actually happened, she said that Tewisha later started feeling remorse after initiating the medical procedure. Twisha’s husband Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh have been accused of murder and dowry harassment.Twisha was discovered hanging at her husband’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Twisha Sharma Abortion 

“When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn’t let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step,” Singh said.

She also explained the timeline of the procedures and said that “On 7th May, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her.”

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Twisha Sharma’s Parents Never Visited Her 

Giribala Singh said, “I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry–specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice,” she alleged. 

Was Twisha Sharma Consulting a Psychiatrist? 

Twisha Sharma’s mother in law further told ANI that Twisha had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and she was also on some medication. 

“It’s a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient,” Singh said.

She also revealed that Twisha’s condition was not stable for few days before she attempted the grief action. 

“She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms. She destroyed everything,” she added.

Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World

Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma’s parents controlled her career from a young age and after distanced themselves from her. “Twisha’s parents pushed her into the glamour world at an early age and later disowned her,” the mother-in-law said.

She also made a serious claim that Twisha also consumed large amounts of marijuana during her pregnancy. 

She also revealed that Twisha was undergoing a “mental training programme” and that their family had supported her throughout. She added that Twisha’s death has left a huge emotional void in their lives. 

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma, 33, who lives in Noida, married Samarth Singh, who is from Bhopal, back in December 2025. She passed away on May 12, and now her family has alleged that there was mental torment as well as dowry harassment from her in-laws side. 

Police have taken note and registered a case against the husband and also his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. A Special Investigation Team, or SIT, has also been set up to dig into the whole incident.

Also Read: ‘My Life Is f***ed’: What Twisha Sharma Told Friend In Heartbreaking Last Call Before Death 

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Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’
Tags: Bhopal newsdowry harassmentGiribala SinghMurder caseSamarth SinghTwisha SharmaTwisha Sharma caseTwisha Sharma DeathTwisha Sharma Family

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Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’

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Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’
Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’
Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’
Twisha Sharma’s Father Pushed Her into Glamour World, Gave Her Weight-Loss Pills: Shocking Claims After ‘Dowry Death’

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