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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay expressed solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, reaffirming support for Tamil rights worldwide. His post on X reignited debate around LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and the legacy of the Sri Lankan civil war.

CM Vijay’s Mullivaikkal Day post on Sri Lankan Tamils and Prabhakaran sparks political debate online. Photos: ANI, X.
CM Vijay’s Mullivaikkal Day post on Sri Lankan Tamils and Prabhakaran sparks political debate online. Photos: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 09:18 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday expressed solidarity with Tamils living across the world and reiterated his administration’s commitment to their rights in a message on the occasion of Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day. In a post shared on X, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) wrote, “Let us hold the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts. We will always stand by the rights of our Tamil kindred living across the seas.”Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day is observed annually by Sri Lankan Tamils across the globe to remember the final phase of the Sri Lankan civil war in 2009. The day marks the events surrounding the killing of Velupillai Prabhakaran on May 18, 2009, which brought an end to the nearly three-decade-long conflict between the Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

What Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day Signifies

The war concluded in Mullivaikkal, a coastal village in Sri Lanka’s Mullaitivu district, where intense fighting during the final days of the conflict led to large-scale civilian casualties. The occasion is also referred to by many as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day.

According to United Nations estimates, between 40,000 and 70,000 Tamil civilians were killed during the final stages of the war. Thousands were also reported injured or missing, turning Mullivaikkal into a symbol of wartime atrocities and civilian suffering.

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LTTE’s Armed Campaign And Ban In India

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam had carried out an armed campaign seeking a separate Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka’s northern and eastern provinces for nearly 30 years before its collapse in May 2009.

The organisation remains banned in India for its involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was named the prime accused in the case.

Why is Velupillai Prabhakaran Revered in Tamil Nadu?

Over the years, Prabhakaran’s struggle has resonated with sections of Tamil political discourse in Tamil Nadu. However, mainstream Dravidian parties such as the AIADMK and the DMK have historically approached the issue cautiously, particularly after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

Newer political outfits, including Vijay’s TVK, have in the past invoked Prabhakaran to project a “Tamil First” identity in their outreach.

Vijay’s minority government currently has outside support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a party known for its pro-LTTE position.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay had sparked controversy after referring to Prabhakaran as a “mother” figure for Sri Lankan Tamils who had showered them with “motherly love.”

Who is Velupillai Prabhakaran?

Velupillai Prabhakaran was born on November 26, 1954, in the northern coastal town of Valvettithurai in Sri Lanka. He was the youngest of four children born to Thiruvenkadam Velupillai and Vallipuram Parvathy.

His father, Thiruvenkadam Velupillai, worked for the Ceylon government as a District Land Officer. According to reports, the family was influential and affluent, with links to the management of major Hindu temples in Valvettithurai.

Prabhakaran was drawn into Tamil nationalist politics amid allegations of discrimination against Tamils by successive Sri Lankan governments. During debates over the standardisation policy in education, he joined the student organisation Tamil Youth Front.

In 1972, he founded the Tamil New Tigers. Around the same period, the United Front government led by Sirimavo Bandaranaike introduced the Policy of Standardization, under which university admission criteria were reportedly lower for Sinhalese students compared to Tamil students.

Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 during the final phase of the civil war.

Social Media Reacts To Vijay’s Post on Velupillai Prabhakaran

Vijay’s remarks on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising Congress over its association with TVK.

One user, identified as Hindutva Knight, posted, “Congressi chimps were jumping up and down after allying with Vijay, who pays tribute to someone responsible for murdering Rajiv Gandhi. Most shameless and soulless party.”

Another user, Wokeflix, wrote, Chronology: LTTE kills Rajiv Gandhi Rahul Gandhi sits in laps of Vijay Vijay pays tribute to Prabhakaran. Absolute Cinema. Any son with an ounce of self respect or love for his father will walk off the alliance. But congress doesn’t have spine. Politically disabled.”

Also Read: Who Is Anitha R. Radhakrishnan? DMK MLA Behind ‘Vijay Government Won’t Last 6 Months’ Prediction

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Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post
Tags: Liberation Tigers of Tamil EelamltteMullivaikkal Remembrance DayTamilTamil Nadu NewsTVKVelupillai PrabhakaranVijay

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Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

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