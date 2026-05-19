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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Check West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, and Medinipur weather forecast with IMD rain alerts, humidity levels, thunderstorms, and temperature updates.

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 09:08 IST

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

The most recent weather situation happening in various districts of West Bengal still indicates humid weather, cloudiness, occasional rains, and occasional lightning storms in various districts. The IMD reports that unstable weather situation is likely to happen in West Bengal for the next few days due to approaching monsoons. Weather experts say that the moisture-laden wind flowing in from the Bay of Bengal region, along with certain changes in weather, may be responsible for the same.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
West Bengal 25°C – 37°C Humid with scattered rain chances 04:56 AM 06:11 PM 10:51 PM 08:36 AM
Kolkata 28°C – 36°C Cloudy with humid weather 04:57 AM 06:12 PM 10:52 PM 08:37 AM
Howrah 27°C – 35°C Warm with thunderstorm chances 04:58 AM 06:12 PM 10:53 PM 08:38 AM
Purulia 26°C – 38°C Hot with isolated rain activity 05:02 AM 06:14 PM 10:56 PM 08:42 AM
Medinipur 26°C – 34°C Moderate rain and cloudy skies 05:00 AM 06:13 PM 10:54 PM 08:40 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed
Kolkata Humid with light clouds Cloudy with higher humidity Increase in moisture levels
Howrah Warm with mild breeze Thunderstorm chances increased More cloud activity observed
Purulia Hot and dry afternoon Hot with isolated rain chances Slight increase in rain activity
Medinipur Moderate cloudy weather Rainfall and gusty winds Higher rainfall intensity
West Bengal Region Humid summer weather Unstable pre-monsoon activity Increase in thunderstorm chances

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Rain activity and thunderstorms in some regions might cause temporary disruption in traffic flows and other outdoor activities during the night time. Urban flooding in low-lying areas may delay vehicles on their journeys through parts of Kolkata and surrounding urban centers if rainfall becomes heavy in the latter part of the day. Flights and trains would experience minor delays during the thunderstorm period when visibility is poor. People should keep umbrellas handy for use when travelling and be careful during lightning occurrences in open spaces. High humidity levels together with warm temperature may also bring discomfort during the day-time in some regions.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings about possible thunderstorms and rain in various districts in West Bengal. Isolated thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty wind can also be witnessed in several southern and western parts. The level of humidity is anticipated to be high in coastal areas due to continued inflow of moisture from Bay of Bengal. It has been suggested that people should stay alert about weather forecasts and avoid taking shelters under feeble structures and trees during thunderstorms to be safe.

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What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

According to weather experts, West Bengal may continue witnessing unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions over the next two weeks. Temperatures across different regions are likely to remain between 25°C and 38°C, while humidity levels may continue rising across southern districts. Weather experts believe thunderstorm activity and isolated rainfall chances may gradually increase toward late May due to strengthening atmospheric instability and moisture-rich winds from the Bay of Bengal. Some western districts may continue witnessing hotter daytime temperatures compared to coastal regions.

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: bengal weather newshowrah weather todayKolkata rain alertmedinipur rain updatepurulia weather forecastwest bengal weather

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Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

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