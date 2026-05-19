Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is the Weather Today Across Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Latest weather updates for Hyderabad indicate that it continues experiencing hot afternoon weather, partial clouds, high humidity, and scattered thunderstorms in various areas. As per IMD, the weather in Hyderabad might witness continued instabilities during pre-monsoon season in coming days. As per to weather experts suggestion, variations in atmospheric and humid winds are causing an increase in cloud cover and rain possibilities in various regions of Telangana.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Hyderabad 27°C – 38°C Warm weather with occasional clouds 05:43 AM 06:42 PM 10:58 PM 09:12 AM Gachibowli 26°C – 37°C Warm weather with cloudy spells 05:43 AM 06:42 PM 10:57 PM 09:11 AM Hitech City 27°C – 37°C Humid weather with thunderstorms 05:44 AM 06:42 PM 10:58 PM 09:12 AM Secunderabad 27°C – 38°C Hot weather with evening breeze 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:56 PM 09:10 AM Banjara Hills 26°C – 36°C Pleasant evening weather with clouds 05:43 AM 06:42 PM 10:57 PM 09:11 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Hyderabad Hot with dry conditions Weather with clouds & possibility of thunderstorms Increase in cloud cover Gachibowli Warm afternoon weather Cooler weather in evenings Increase in humidity level Hitech City Sunny daytime weather Cloudy with chances of rains High probabilities of thunderstorms Secunderabad Dry and warm Hot weather with evening breeze Small change in temperature Banjara Hills Humid weather conditions Nice weather with cloudy evening Slight cooling in evening hours

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Thunderstorms and rains at times may lead to some changes in traffic flow in Hyderabad, mainly in commercial zones like Hitech City and Gachibowli. The accumulation of water on the roads may lead to slow movement of vehicles. Delays may also be experienced in flights and trains when the thunderstorm becomes more severe towards late evenings. Citizens have been advised to travel with an umbrella due to possible lightning activity outside. Warm climatic conditions are expected to impact activities carried out outdoors in some sections of the city.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Alerts about thunderstorm and lightning have been issued for Hyderabad and the surrounding areas of Telangana state by The India Meteorological Department. It is anticipated that isolated thunderstorms along with wind bursts will occur in afternoon/evening periods. There are predictions for relatively higher levels of humidity due to changes in atmospheric composition and inflow of moisture into the southern parts of India. The residents should be cautious about these warnings issued by the meteorological department.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather experts predict that Hyderabad will experience unstable pre-monsoon conditions for the next fortnight. Weather temperatures are expected to vary from 26° C to 39° C; and thunderstorms are expected to increase towards late May. Weather experts predict that cloud cover, evening rainfall activity, and moderate humidity conditions may persist in some areas of Hyderabad due to unstable conditions in Southern India.

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights