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Home > World News > Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death

Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death

Iran’s parliament is reportedly preparing to vote on a proposal offering a €50 million bounty for the assassination of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The move is being planned as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes earlier this year.

Iran may vote on €50m bounty for Donald Trump, Netanyahu after Ali Khamenei killing in US-Israel strikes. Photo: White House.
Iran may vote on €50m bounty for Donald Trump, Netanyahu after Ali Khamenei killing in US-Israel strikes. Photo: White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 10:24 IST

Iran’s parliament is reportedly preparing to vote on a proposal that would place massive bounties on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to reports, Iranian lawmakers are considering a bill that would offer a €50 million ($56 million USD or Rs 500 crore) reward to anyone who assassinates either leader. The plan is being likley made in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes carried out in February.

Iranian Parliament Preparing ‘Reciprocal Action’ Bill

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s national security commission, has been quoted by multiple US & UK media houses saying that the parliament was drafting legislation titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking through Iranian state television, Azizi said, “As Trump ordered the killing of Ali Khamenei, he himself should be dealt with by every Muslim and every free person.”

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If approved, the state-backed bounty would significantly escalate previous threats issued against Trump and Netanyahu, both of whom Iran holds primarily responsible for Khamenei’s death.

Fatwas And Global Calls For Revenge Against Trump, Netanyahu

Both Trump and Netanyahu have already been targeted through fatwas issued by Iranian clerics. Multiple religious leaders have publicly urged Muslims across the world to avenge Khamenei’s killing.

Another member of Iran’s national security commission, Mahmood Nabavian, also confirmed that a parliamentary vote on the proposal was imminent.

In a strongly worded statement, Nabavian wrote that the reward under consideration was aimed at sending “Mr Trump and Netanyahu to hell.”

“Threats against the Supreme Leader and military commanders have again been heard from the filthy mouths of some enemy officials,” he said.

“The vile American and Zionist officials, as well as the heads of regional countries, should know that if any aggression takes place this time, we will destroy them along with their palaces,” Nabavian added.

Longstanding Threats Against Trump

Trump’s team has reportedly remained aware of Iran’s longstanding threats against his life.

After the second assassination attempt against Trump in Florida in 2024, security officials became increasingly concerned about potential Iranian threats. 

In March this year, Ali Larijani, then head of Iran’s National Security Council, posted on X, “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Larijani was later killed in Israeli strikes.

Trump’s Earlier Warning To Iran

Trump had also publicly warned Iran last year against any assassination attempt targeting him.

“I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left,” Trump said.

Earlier, he had similarly warned that any attempt by Iran to assassinate him would lead to “very strict orders” to “wipe them off the face of the Earth.”

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates

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Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death
Tags: donald trumpIran newsIran US WarIsrael newsnetanyahuWorld news

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Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death
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Donald Trump, Netanyahu On Iran Hit List: Tehran Plans Rs 5,000,000,000 Bounty On Donald Trump To Revenge Ali Khamenei’s Death
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