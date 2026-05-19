Top 5 Weekend Getaways Just 6 Hours Away From Mumbai You Must Visit in 2026

Mumbai is a city that never sleeps and is quite tiring for the denizens. Sometimes, people want a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and want to spend some time in nature. Thankfully, some beautiful places near Mumbai are perfect for a quick weekend getaway. These places are just a few hours away, which makes them perfect for those who don’t have a lot of time to travel. These places are great for people who want to relax, have some experiences, and see some really beautiful scenery. From the hills to the coast, here are the top 5 weekend getaways near Mumbai that you should totally check out this year.

Lonavala

Lonavala is a place that people love to visit on weekends. It is surrounded by hills, waterfalls, and valleys, and is beautiful, especially when it rains or is cold outside. If you want to get away from the city and spend some time in nature without travelling too far, Lonavala is the place for you. There are some cool things to see and do in Lonavala, like Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi Fort, and Karla Caves. If you like adventure, you can go trekking or camping. If you like food, you have to try the famous Lonavala chikki and some of the local snacks.

Distance from Mumbai: 85 kilometers

Travel Time: 2 to 3 hours

Best Time to Visit: From June to February

Alibaug

Alibaug is a place to go to the beach near Mumbai. It is a favorite among people who like to take weekend trips. The town has a relaxed vibe, and there are some really nice resorts to stay in. It is a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. You can check out some cool places in Alibaug, like Kolaba Fort, Varsoli Beach, Kashid Beach, and Alibaug Beach. If you love seafood, you can try some local dishes at the restaurants and cafes near the beach.



Distance from Mumbai: 95 kilometers

Travel Time: 3 to 4 hours

Best Time to Visit: From October to March

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a beautiful hill station in the Western Ghats, known for its scenic views, pleasant weather, and strawberry farms. You can do some cool things in Mahabaleshwar, like visit Venna Lake, Arthur’s Seat, Elephant’s Head Point, and Mapro Garden. And you have to try some of the strawberries with cream. It is one of the best things about the trip.

Distance from Mumbai: 260 kilometers

Travel Time: 5 to 6 hours

Best Time to Visit: From September to May

Matheran

Matheran is a unique hill station because you are not allowed to drive your car inside the town. The air is clean. You can take a toy train ride or go for a walk in the forest. It is a place for people who love nature to visit. You can see some cool things in Matheran, like Panorama Point, Echo Point, Charlotte Lake, and Louisa Point. You can also take a horse ride. Watch the sunset from one of the viewpoints.

Distance from Mumbai: 80 kilometers

Travel Time: About 3 hours

Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year

Tarkarli

Tarkarli is a beautiful coastal town in Maharashtra that is not very well known. It is popular for its waters and adventure sports. It is a destination for those who want to be at the beach but not amongst a crowd. You can indulge in some fun activities in Tarkarli, like scuba diving, snorkeling, or a boat ride in the backwaters. You can also sample some of the Malvani cuisine.

Distance from Mumbai: About 540 kilometers

Travel Time: 6 hours

Best Time to Visit: From October to March



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