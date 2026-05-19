Top 5 Weekend Getaways Just 6 Hours Away From Mumbai You Must Visit in 2026

Lonavala
- Distance from Mumbai: 85 kilometers
- Travel Time: 2 to 3 hours
- Best Time to Visit: From June to February
Alibaug
- Distance from Mumbai: 95 kilometers
- Travel Time: 3 to 4 hours
- Best Time to Visit: From October to March
Mahabaleshwar
- Distance from Mumbai: 260 kilometers
- Travel Time: 5 to 6 hours
- Best Time to Visit: From September to May
Matheran
- Distance from Mumbai: 80 kilometers
- Travel Time: About 3 hours
- Best Time to Visit: Any time of the year
Tarkarli
- Distance from Mumbai: About 540 kilometers
- Travel Time: 6 hours
- Best Time to Visit: From October to March
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Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.