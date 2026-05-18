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Home > Business News > What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

Paytm has launched ‘Pocket Money’, a new feature that lets teenagers make UPI payments without having their own bank account. Parents can set spending limits, track transactions in real time and manage access through the Paytm app.

Paytm launches pocket money feature for teenagers (Image: AI-generated)
Paytm launches pocket money feature for teenagers (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 17:19 IST

The Pocket Money feature launched by Paytm will provide teenagers with a method of performing UPI transactions independently from their parents and without the need for having their own bank accounts. This new Paytm function is being offered by the company to help decrease youths’ reliance on cash and their parents’ mobile phones for performing daily transactions while still allowing parents to monitor and/or control the teen’s transaction activities. The Pocket Money Feature also enables a digital infrastructure to provide and support supervised UPI Circle behaviours. This creates a new way to provide and monitor a teenager’s normal spending activities through a payee’s Paytm application whilst still allowing parents to manage their own finances.

Teenagers can now pay for food, travel, shopping and mobile recharges using their own smartphones

The new Paytm Pocket Money feature allows teenagers to make payments for daily expenses like school and college canteens, metro rides, cab bookings, shopping, mobile recharges and other small routine purchases. Instead of borrowing a parent’s phone every time they need to scan a QR code or complete a UPI transaction, teenagers can now use their own smartphones through the Paytm application.

The company said the feature works through UPI Circle by NPCI, where parents or trusted family members can activate the service and assign monthly spending limits according to their preference. Once enabled, teenagers can use Paytm for payments across millions of merchants that accept UPI transactions, both online and offline. The service is available for both savings and current accounts. However, international transactions and cash withdrawals are not allowed under this system.

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Spending limits and transaction controls added to help parents monitor every payment safely

A major focus of the new Paytm system is parental supervision and spending control. Parents can customise how much money teenagers are allowed to spend every month and monitor transactions in real time directly through the app. The company has fixed a transaction limit of Rs 5,000 per individual payment, while the total monthly transaction cap has been set at Rs 15,000.

Paytm has also introduced extra safety measures for new users. During the first 30 minutes after activation, transactions are restricted to Rs 500. Within the first 24 hours, the limit remains capped at Rs 5,000 to reduce risks and improve security. The platform also requires a device lock for using the service. Parents can instantly change spending limits or completely revoke access anytime through their Paytm UPI PIN if needed.

Spend summary tool helps families track habits while encouraging disciplined money management

Another important part of the Paytm feature is its integration with ‘Paytm Spend Summary’, which automatically categorises transactions and helps families analyse spending behaviour more easily. The company said this tool is designed to help parents understand how teenagers are using their allowances while also encouraging disciplined money habits from an early age. Families can track categories like shopping, food, transport and recharge expenses directly through the application.

Transaction history will remain available on the app for monitoring and review purposes. A Paytm spokesperson said the service is meant to balance independence and supervision for young users. The spokesperson said the feature gives teenagers the ability to use Paytm UPI independently while ensuring that parents remain in control of spending, monitoring and safety at all times.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: When Can Central Govt Employees Expect New Salaries And Pension Benefits?   

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What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently
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What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently
What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently
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