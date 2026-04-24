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Home > Business News > Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

The Reserve Bank of India has revoked Paytm Payments Bank’s licence, citing repeated regulatory violations and risks to depositors.

Paytm Payments Bank lost its banking licence, banned by RBI (IMAGE: X)
Paytm Payments Bank lost its banking licence, banned by RBI (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 24, 2026 20:12:59 IST

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Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

RBI REVOKES PAYTM LICENSE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revoked the bank licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), alleging that it continued to violate the regulatory norms, and depositor interests are at risk. The move, which comes into effect on April 24, 2026, is considered to be one of the most powerful measures of the central bank against a payments bank. The official order issued by the RBI has declared that PPBL is no longer allowed to conduct any banking operations as spelt out in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The central bank has also embarked on the winding-up process of the bank and will go to the High Court to have additional proceedings.

RBI Revokes Paytm Payments Bank Licence Over Regulatory Violations

Payments Bank Limited Paytm Payments Bank Limited has, under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act), cancelled the banking licence granted to it under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act) through an order of the Reserve Bank of India dated April 24, 2026. 

Therefore, Paytm Payments Bank Limited will not be allowed to carry out the business of banking as defined in Section 5(b) or any other business as defined in Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, before long, the RBI announced in a statement.

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Paytm Payments Bank Shut Down

The RBI has given several causes of the licence revocation, which included the fact that the bank was operating in a way that was not in the interest of both the bank and its depositors. It also cited shortcomings in the management practices, saying that the overall running of the bank was against the interests of the people.

Moreover, the regulator said that it would be of no use to the people to allow the bank to operate. The bank had also been discovered to be contravening the terms and conditions of its payments bank licence, comprising some of the main provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.

RBI Highlights Years of Compliance Lapses

This move is after several regulatory actions that have been meted out against PPBL in the last few years. In March 2022, the RBI had instructed the bank to cease the onboarding of new customers. Later on in early 2024, further restrictions were imposed, such as the ban on accepting fresh deposits, credits, or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, and prepaid instruments.

These actions already reduced the activities of this bank to a great extent, and it was an indication of the growing regulatory interest far earlier than the cancellation of the licence. 

Although the license was withdrawn, according to the RBI, Paytm Payments Bank has enough liquidity to settle its deposits. This guarantee is provided in order to protect depositors from any losses or inconveniences arising from the process of resolution. The process of liquidation will establish how long it will take to return funds to customers.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP: What Led Former Indian Cricketer To Dump Aam Aadmi Party? Big Questions Around Sudden Switch

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Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

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Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process
Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process
Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process
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