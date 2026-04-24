Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP: What Led Former Indian Cricketer To Dump Aam Aadmi Party? Big Questions Around Sudden Switch

Former India cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has dumped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two-time World Cup winner, one of India’s most popular sportspeople has made this momentous political decision while the Indian media, social media and the political world were busy reporting about the exodus of senior AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha. Now, Harbhajan Singh’s political decision looks like one major step in the massive political exit from AAP, which may have huge repercussions for the upcoming national and state elections, especially the high-stakes 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Why did Harbhajan dump AAP for BJP?

Harbhajan has not yet shared the reason for the switch, but the sources say the AAP’s shift from its original governance model may have made senior leaders rethink their political choices.

Was this a part of the mass exit from AAP led by Raghav Chadha?

Nearly seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have reportedly left AAP and joined the BJP. With senior leaders like Raghav Chadha involved, the mass exit may be a major setback for the AAP, which is one of the most significant political defeats for the AAP in recent years.

Did Internal Rift Within AAP Cause the Shift?

The timing of the exit has an internal friction narrative in mind. The statements by the departing leaders are clear that they were unhappy with the direction the party was taking and the decisions being made. The decisions have sparked rumours of a deeper crisis within the AAP.

Is BJP Providing a Bigger National Platform for Harbhajan Singh?

Harbhajan Singh is one of the rare personalities that crosses over the political arena to sports and the public sphere. The BJP has a bigger national platform than the AAP, especially because the latter has kept him in a low profile position with a focus on sports and the youth.

What Will This Mean For Punjab Politics Ahead of the 2027 Elections?

The 2027 Punjab Assembly elections are bound to bring a lot of changes to the political equations in Punjab. With the entry of Harbhajan Singh in the BJP, the political equations of the state are likely to change. The popular personality will be a strong face for the BJP and can be a challenge to the AAP in Punjab, which is led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Is This A Case Of Defection Politics Or Ideological Shift?

The issue has once again sparked a debate on defection politics in India. While the AAP has pointed out that political leaders were under external influence and that there were attempts to destabilise the opposition, the BJP leadership has been quick to point out that the shift is voluntary and a reflection of their ideology. The truth is likely to be a blend of both political strategy and individual ambitions.

From being one of India’s best off-spinners to becoming an enigma in Indian politics, the professional and political journey of Harbhajan Singh is never boring. The latest development by the cricketer not only raises questions about his political future but also indicates a change in the political landscape that will be interesting to watch in the months leading up to the next electoral showdown.

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