AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Fires Traitor Jab, Cries Betrayal After Raghav Chadha’s Clean Sweep

The political storm within the Aam Aadmi Party intensified on Friday after party chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the latest developments. In a brief post on X, Kejriwal expressed anger over the situation, alleging that the BJP had once again wronged Punjabis. “BJP ne fir se Punjabio ke sath kia dhakka,” he wrote, reacting to the split that has shaken his party.

Seven AAP MPs Announce Move To Merge With BJP

Earlier in the day, senior leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal announced that a majority of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members have decided to break away and merge with the BJP.

Chadha said that out of 10 AAP MPs in the Upper House, seven have supported the move. Apart from the three leaders present at the press conference, the group includes Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

He added that the required documents have already been submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, invoking provisions that allow such a merger.

‘Party Has Drifted From Its Values,’ Says Chadha

Explaining the decision, Chadha accused AAP of moving away from its founding ideals and focusing on personal interests instead of public service.

He said he had begun to feel out of place within the party in recent years and decided it was time to step away. The announcement came just days after he was removed as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

War Of Words Intensifies

The split has triggered sharp reactions within the party. Several AAP leaders had earlier criticised Chadha, accusing him of being soft on the BJP.

Responding to the allegations, Chadha dismissed them as part of a planned campaign to target him. In a post on ‘X’, he said the repeated accusations followed a pattern and were aimed at shaping public perception.

With Kejriwal now directly blaming the BJP, the political confrontation between the two parties is expected to escalate further in the coming days.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After AAP’s Raghav Chadha And Six Others Including Swati Maliwal And Harbhajan Singh Join BJP, Social Media Users Say, ‘Bro Got An Upgrade’