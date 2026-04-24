Internet Goes Into Meltdown After AAP’s Raghav Chadha And Six Others Including Swati Maliwal And Harbhajan Singh Join BJP, Social Media Users Say, ‘Bro Got An Upgrade’

RAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJP: On Friday, April 24, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha announced that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members are joining the BJP, making use of constitutional provisions. This big move comes just days after the party ousted him from his role as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of not confronting the government and instead doing “soft PR.”

At a press conference, Chadha revealed that Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak are also switching sides with him. Ironically, AAP had just named Ashok Mittal as Chadha’s replacement for the deputy leader position in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP

There are 10 AAP members in the Rajya Sabha. Raghav Chadha says more than two-thirds of them have agreed to this decision, which is important; it’s the number they need to keep their seats in the upper house.

“They’ve all signed on. This morning, we handed the signed letter and documents right to the Rajya Sabha chairman,” Chadha explained. He also named the other four AAP MPs who are with him: Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, and Swati Maliwal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, “We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.” pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Raghav Chadha: ‘G ave 15 years of my youth to AAP’

Raghav Chadha got personal about why he’s stepping away. “I poured my blood and sweat into the AAP for 15 years. “My whole youth, really. But the party is off track. It’s lost its principles and core morals. These days, it acts for its own benefit, not the country’s. For years now, I’ve felt out of place. So today, I’m backing away from the AAP and getting closer to the people,” he said, speaking alongside Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

Chadha was clear about why he’s distancing himself. He doesn’t want to be associated with what he calls “AAP’s crimes.”

“I didn’t fit in with them because I wasn’t part of their wrongdoing. We really had two options: either quit politics and walk away from the public work we’ve done for 15 or 16 years or use our experience and energy to do the right kind of politics,” Chadha said at the press conference.

बीजेपी ने फिर से पंजाबियों के साथ किया धक्का — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2026

Internet Floods X with Memes After Raghav Chadha Pulls A Shocker

Welcome to BJP, My Fraand pic.twitter.com/DWOUF8jCY4 — Vikas Raman (@VikasRaman02) April 24, 2026

The only person loyal to Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/d8PvJiZTvB — Ashoka II (@AshokaTheSecond) April 24, 2026

Bro Got an Upgrade….Bro got promoted from BJP B team to BJP A team… — A.K. Speaks (@avaishk2714) April 24, 2026

Pathetic cuck , whatever clout he had will be gone now. No hope left in india — Bright x (@Ned_Stark_02) April 24, 2026

It’s unacceptable for anyone to switch political parties mid-term while serving as an MP or MLA. They should wait until the party is re-elected before contesting elections again. This undermines the democratic process and deceives voters. — Jonsmith (@Jonsmith2707) April 24, 2026

MUST READ: Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?