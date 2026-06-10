Driving Licence Rule Change: Centre to Extend DL Validity Till Age 50- Here’s What You Need to Know

The Centre is reportedly considering a big change to driving license rules that might make the process a lot easier for millions of vehicle owners across India. Under this proposal, driving licenses may remain valid until the person reaches 50 and also several Regional Transport Offices (RTO) services like vehicle ownership transfers may shift fully online. If this proposal gets approved, the changes are expected to cut down on paperwork and eliminate the need for those repeated trips to transport offices.

Driving Licence Rule Change: Centre to Extend Driving License Validity Till Age 50

Currently, a driving license in India is usually kept valid for 20 years. But the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is looking at a fresh proposal that could let the license remain valid until the person reaches 50.

According to officials, the idea behind this is to make the process simple and to ease things for citizens by reducing paperwork and also lowering how often people have to renew their licence.

This changes are also seen as part of the government’s wider push to make transport related services simpler and more convenient.

Vehicle Ownership Transfer May Go Fully Online

The government is also considering a plan to get vehicle ownership transfers and permit renewals completely online. If the proposal ends up being approved, people might not have to go to RTOs multiple times for these services.

These changes are expected to make the whole process faster, more convenient for citizens and transport officials.

What is the Aim of Changing Driving Licence Rule?

Officials said these proposals are being worked on to make day-to-day transport services easier and more convenient for people. The government believes that shifting these services online will reduce paperwork and also eliminate those unwanted office stops. Currently, the ministry is figuring out the smaller details and it may introduce the changes soon.

“Second, once you have a system to give negative points to drivers for violations and link it to suspension or cancellation of their license, bad drivers will be reined in…,” said an official.

They also noted that state governments are not expected to lose any revenue if the new system is put in place. Fees for driving licence applications and renewals can still be gathered through online portals without people needing to go to the RTP offices in person.

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