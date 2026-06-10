Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

“Blast” – Arjun Sarja’s adrenaline-pumping thriller film – still goes on a steady pace in theaters even after observing the typical drop-off in its second week since it opened in cinemas. It was directed by debutante Subash K. Raj who has successfully been able to entertain viewers with his combination of thrilling action, heart-warming drama, and martial art performances.

The story revolves around the character of Rajaram, a Karate expert who leads a blissful married life with his wife Neelaveni and daughter Nila. But all of this changes drastically after he comes into the clutches of a corporate group and gets involved in some serious fights and confrontations with them.

Day 13 Collections Witness Expected Dip

According to the trade analyst Sacnilk, on the 13th day of release, Blast minted a net amount of ₹1.04 crore in India, experiencing a fall of 28.3% compared to the ₹1.45 crore collected the previous day. Although the performance shows the regular fall in the second week, the movie has managed to remain consistent in the theatricals.

On Tuesday, Blast ran in 1,491 shows in India and registered a total Tamil occupancy of 20.19%. It was the night shows that had performed exceptionally well, recording a high occupancy of 26.15%.

Worldwide Gross Climbs Past ₹57 Crore

The film’s worldwide gross earnings now stand at ₹57.36 crore due to its most recent earnings performance. In domestic terms, Blast has earned ₹38.23 crore, while its gross revenue from India is ₹43.96 crore. Outside India, the film has earned another ₹13.40 crore.

Strong First Week Lays Solid Foundation

Opening of the movie was quite impressive as it managed to rake in ₹25.78 crore net in just its opening seven days. The seventh day collection of the movie was ₹2.75 crore. The movie is set to cross ₹40 crore net in coming days despite witnessing some slowdown in terms of collections in week two.

Action Sequences Emerge as a Major Highlight

Perhaps the film’s most commendable quality is that of its action choreography, which has earned high praises from both viewers and film reviewers. It must be noted, however, that the most admired aspect of its action choreography is that of the frequent inclusion of action segments that do not overpower the story.

With the inclusion of some unexpected action moments that are well-choreographed and the family theme, the film was able to grab the attention of viewers even until the second week since its opening date.

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