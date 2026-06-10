Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Blast minted a net amount of ₹1.04 crore in India, experiencing a fall of 28.3% compared to the ₹1.45 crore collected the previous day. Although the performance shows the regular fall in the second week, the movie has managed to remain consistent in the theatricals.

Blast Box Office Collection (PHOTO: IMDB)
Blast Box Office Collection (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 11:34 IST

“Blast” – Arjun Sarja’s adrenaline-pumping thriller film – still goes on a steady pace in theaters even after observing the typical drop-off in its second week since it opened in cinemas. It was directed by debutante Subash K. Raj who has successfully been able to entertain viewers with his combination of thrilling action, heart-warming drama, and martial art performances.

The story revolves around the character of Rajaram, a Karate expert who leads a blissful married life with his wife Neelaveni and daughter Nila. But all of this changes drastically after he comes into the clutches of a corporate group and gets involved in some serious fights and confrontations with them.

Day 13 Collections Witness Expected Dip

According to the trade analyst Sacnilk, on the 13th day of release, Blast minted a net amount of ₹1.04 crore in India, experiencing a fall of 28.3% compared to the ₹1.45 crore collected the previous day. Although the performance shows the regular fall in the second week, the movie has managed to remain consistent in the theatricals.

You Might Be Interested In

On Tuesday, Blast ran in 1,491 shows in India and registered a total Tamil occupancy of 20.19%. It was the night shows that had performed exceptionally well, recording a high occupancy of 26.15%.

Worldwide Gross Climbs Past ₹57 Crore

The film’s worldwide gross earnings now stand at ₹57.36 crore due to its most recent earnings performance. In domestic terms, Blast has earned ₹38.23 crore, while its gross revenue from India is ₹43.96 crore. Outside India, the film has earned another ₹13.40 crore.

Strong First Week Lays Solid Foundation

Opening of the movie was quite impressive as it managed to rake in ₹25.78 crore net in just its opening seven days. The seventh day collection of the movie was ₹2.75 crore. The movie is set to cross ₹40 crore net in coming days despite witnessing some slowdown in terms of collections in week two.

Action Sequences Emerge as a Major Highlight

Perhaps the film’s most commendable quality is that of its action choreography, which has earned high praises from both viewers and film reviewers. It must be noted, however, that the most admired aspect of its action choreography is that of the frequent inclusion of action segments that do not overpower the story.

With the inclusion of some unexpected action moments that are well-choreographed and the family theme, the film was able to grab the attention of viewers even until the second week since its opening date.

ALSO READ: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol’s Film Earns Just Rs 0.01 Crore, India Gross Reaches Rs 3.77 Crore

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Action Thriller Box OfficeArjun Sarja Action ThrillerArjun Sarja Blast CollectionArjun Sarja Blast Worldwide Box Office FiguresArjun Sarja Box Office SuccessArjun Sarja Latest Movie CollectionArjun Sarja New MovieBlast Box Office Collection Day 13Blast Box Office MilestoneBlast Box Office PerformanceBlast Box Office RecordsBlast Box Office ReportBlast Box Office UpdateBlast Collection AnalysisBlast Collection ReportBlast Collection TodayBlast Day 13 EarningsBlast Day 13 Worldwide CollectionBlast Global Box OfficeBlast Hit or BlockbusterBlast Hit or FlopBlast India Box Office CollectionBlast Latest UpdateBlast Movie CollectionBlast Movie NewsBlast Movie Worldwide EarningsBlast Overseas and India Collection BreakdownBlast Overseas CollectionBlast Strong RunBlast Thirteenth Day CollectionBlast Trade ReportBlast Worldwide CollectionBlast Worldwide Earnings After 13 DaysBlast Worldwide GrossBox Office Collection Day 13Indian Action Thriller CollectionSouth Cinema NewsSouth Indian Movie CollectionWorldwide Box Office Collection

RELATED News

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Rs 261 Crore Worldwide

Legendary Tamil Filmmaker Bharathiraja and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84

Guns N' Roses 2026 India Tour: Check Bengaluru And Guwahati Concert Details

First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Touch Rs 3,400 In India As Advance Bookings Trigger Nationwide Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

Japan’s Gorilla Kiyomasa’s Video Goes Viral for Human-Like Reaction After Fight With Mate at Zoo

Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Support Over 70 Languages

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

RBI To Replace Paper Notes With Plastic Currency From June 30? Govt Denies Claim

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

TMC MP Sushmita Dev Quits Rajya Sabha Days After Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's Resignation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Expected Shortly at predeledraj2026.com: Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details And Counselling Process

Pakistan Squad For Asian Games 2026: Sahibzada Farhan To Lead Men in Green; Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Ignored— Check Full Squad

Driving Licence Rule Change: Centre to Extend DL Validity Till Age 50

Reliance And Meta Partner To Build 168 MW Data Center In Jamnagar

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

QUICK LINKS