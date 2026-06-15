Pakistan Cricket Shake-Up: Mohsin Naqvi Plans PCB Revamp, Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez Set for Key Advisory Roles

Pakistan Cricket Shake-Up: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, intends to involve one or two ex-Test and international players as he tries to rework the game’s much-criticised approach. Per Naqvi, he informed the media in Lahore that more cricketing brains would surely be able to produce better results, which is why he is desirous of increasing the number of ex-cricketers on the advisory group. At present, the council comprises three ex-players only.

Pakistan Cricket Shake-Up: Mohsin Naqvi to bring former players

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has increased his efforts to involve more former players in the board’s decision-making process. The main idea is to make Pakistan cricket stronger by relying more on experienced cricket players. Naqvi, while talking to the media in Lahore, revealed the idea of inviting three or four more ex-international players to the PCB advisory committee. Besides Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who are former captains of Pakistan and members of the panel, there is also a speculation that Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez have been invited to be advisors as well.

While talking about the possibility of bringing former test players, Naqvi said, “I am meeting some former players in this regard, as I believe that cricket-related matters should be decided by those with extensive knowledge of the game.”

Pakistan Cricket: Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez to join PCB?

Naqvi has remained adamant about getting former cricketers in the think tank. Although cricketing decisions should be made by experts, his primary responsibility is to ensure the PCB’s administrative and financial stability. He believed that ex-players in the advisory body would increasingly be a source of counsel on matters like captaincy appointments and other general cricket laws.

Naqvi talked about how he and the rest of the management are in contact with ex-cricketers. He said, “We are in contact with many cricketers. When there are six or seven people instead of three, better decisions will naturally be made. I can offer suggestions, but there will be occasions when they are not followed. I have to trust them.”

How can Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez help Pakistan cricket?

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is determined to implement his plan to induct more former players into the board’s advisory body. Based on the latest news, it turns out that two ex-captains, Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez, are among the top picks for the panel. Naqvi has mentioned several times that people with experience of playing cricket should be the ones making decisions related to cricket and that the group of advisers will be involved more in decisions about the national teams, domestic cricket and appointments of leadership.

This step is taken by Pakistan cricket at a very critical moment. After a poor tour of Bangladesh, the Test side is undergoing a lot of pressure at the same time, as the big issues of long-term strategy, leadership, and red-ball structure of the team remain unanswered. As reported, PCB is assessing the entire Test structure, and drastic changes are expected.

Getting Younis Khan involved would be a great move towards enhancing Pakistan’s Test cricket. Not only did he amass scoring over 10,000 runs in that format, but he was also a key figure in overseas victories. Since he himself had plenty of experience under difficult circumstances, he is well aware of the importance, first of all, of being instilled with good behavior and strong character, which is what Pakistan’s batting has been lacking lately.

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