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Home > Sports News > Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run

Amad Diallo scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as the Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E. The Manchester United forward ended Ecuador’s 19-match unbeaten run, securing three vital points ahead of a blockbuster clash against Germany.

Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador in Group E thanks to 90th minute winner from Manchester United's Amad Diallo. Image Credit: AFP
Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador in Group E thanks to 90th minute winner from Manchester United's Amad Diallo. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 07:24 IST

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: In World Cup Group E on Sunday, Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a brilliant 90th-minute goal from Amad Diallo. The Manchester United forward was able to skillfully direct the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box after Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball went inside to substitute Amad. The game had been unlucky for Ecuador, as John Yeboah and Alan Minda had both hit the crossbar in the first half. Meanwhile, Elye Wahi had done the same for the Ivorians after being set up by teenage Yan Diomande, the team’s best player. 

Germany will play the Ivorians on Saturday after crushing debutants Curacao 7-1 in the group’s previous game in Houston on Sunday. On the same day, Ecuador and Curacao meet.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast puts an end to Ecuador’s unbeaten run

Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten run dating back to September 2024 was brought to an end, but they will consider themselves unfortunate after spurning several opportunities in an entertaining end-to-end game. Conversely, the Ivorians will feel it was a deserved three points, having been the better side in the second half and finally taking one of the several chances they created. Yeboah was the first to rattle the crossbar with a rasping shot from the edge of the box, before Minda latched onto Pedro Vite’s pass and beat the keeper, but not the bar. Diomande was a constant threat on the wing with his pace and skill on the ball, but popped up in a central position early in the second period and fired wide from the edge of the box.

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He later blazed over the bar after dancing past two defenders and creating a chance he should have buried. The Ivorians were next to be denied by the woodwork when Diomande picked out Elye Wahi in the box, and the latter turned the ball on to the crossbar. It looked as though it would be a frustrating finish for both sides before substitute Amad coolly slotted home.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast, Ecuador remaining games

Placed in Group E, both the Ivory Coast and Ecuador will be in action on Saturday (Local Time). Having earned crucial three points today, the Ivory Coast will face Germany, which defeated Curacao 7-1. Meanwhile, Ecuador will take on Curacao on the same day. The two teams will then end their group stage campaign on the 25th June (Local Time),

Also Read: Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run
Tags: Amad DialloEcuadorFIFA World Cup 2026ivory coastIvory Coast vs EcuadorManchester UnitedWilfried SingoYan Diomande

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad Diallo’s Last-Gasp Winner Ends Ecuador’s 19-Match Unbeaten Run

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