Stocks To Watch Today June 15: Vedanta Demerger, JSW Energy, ONGC, Power Grid Among Key Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 15, 2026: Indian markets will see a mix of corporate developments, fundraising plans, project wins, acquisitions and regulatory updates on Monday. Vedanta’s demerged entities are expected to be in the limelight as they start trading, while power, energy, pharma and financial stocks may also witness action depending on fresh announcements.

Energy & Power Stocks

Vedanta

Vedanta will be in sharp focus as its four demerged businesses – Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel – make their stock market debut on 15 June. Investors will be looking for the pricing and valuation of the newly listed entities.

JSW Energy Ltd.

The company announced some big things. The company’s subsidiary JSW Neo Energy commissioned the full 150 MW Tidong hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh, taking total installed capacity to around 13,900 MW. Also, the company signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Maruti Clean Coal and Power for an enterprise value of Rs 1,410 crore, adding a 300 MW thermal power asset to its portfolio.

ONGC

Oil giant’s subsidiary ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) has been approved to raise funds of up to Rs 4,471 crore by way of non-convertible debentures.

Power Grid India

The state-run gearbox major was the winner of an inter-state gearbox project in Andhra Pradesh. The win strengthens its project pipeline and transmission network footprint further.

NTPC Green Energy Limited

The ONGC-NTPC joint venture has commissioned a 50 MW solar project in Rajasthan, taking the cumulative capacity under the 300 MW round-the-clock project to 250 MW.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACME Solar subsidiary commissions a 33.3 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan, supporting the company’s renewable energy and grid storage ambitions.

Pharma & Healthcare Stocks

Aurobindo

The US FDA has classified the inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities’ Unit-III facility as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI), indicating possible regulatory action following the inspection.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The company has launched Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg in the US market. The product is a generic version of Bosulif and is used in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML)

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories has signed a global licensing agreement with Bhami’s Research Laboratory to use its biologics delivery platform for developing advanced therapies in oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Financial Stocks

Aditya Birla Capital

The board has approved a capital raise of Rs 4,000 crore through preferential allotments. The parent company Grasim Industries, along with IFC and Suryaja Investments, will lead the fundraising.

Punjab National Bank

PNB has increased the interest rates on FCNR (B) US dollar deposits in a bid to attract more NRI deposits.

Karur Vysya Bank

The private lender has increased FCNR deposit rates to as high as 7%, which could help in increasing overseas deposit inflows.

CreditAccess Grameen

The microfinance lender has raised Rs 100 crore through the issue of NCDs on a private placement basis to improve its funding profile.

Technology & Consumer Stocks

Reliance Industries

Reliance’s digital arm Jio Platforms has made it to the list of the world’s top 20 patent filers released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), reflecting its growing technology and innovation strength.

Meesho

The e-commerce company will buy Kirana Club and Retail Pulse Labs for Rs 202.08 crore. The acquisition is expected to expand Meesho’s presence in the grocery and kirana ecosystem.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IT services firm opens a new global delivery centre at GIFT City, Gujarat, targeting the global BFSI and AI-related opportunities

Industrial & Infrastructure Stocks

SEPC

SAIL’s IISCO Steel Plant has issued letters of acceptance worth Rs 673 crore to SEPC for its crude steel expansion project in Burnpur.

HG Infra Engineering

The company also signed a Letter of Intent for an interstate transmission system project in Jharkhand, further consolidating its presence in the power infrastructure segment.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

Ashoka Buildcon has added a project to develop a Gems & Jewellery Park in Chhattisgarh under the PPP model to its infrastructure order book.

Dividend News

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

HPCL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 19.25/share for FY26, which shareholders will receive upon approval. August 14, 2026, has been set as the record date

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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