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Home > World News > Iran-US War Ended? What Trump Said On Peace Deal, Iran’s Response And Pakistan’s Big Update

Iran-US War Ended? What Trump Said On Peace Deal, Iran’s Response And Pakistan’s Big Update

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran have finalized an agreement aimed at ending months of war in the Middle East. The proposed deal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US naval blockade on Iran.

Trump announces US-Iran peace deal; Strait of Hormuz reopening may end 3-month Middle East conflict. Photo: AI
Trump announces US-Iran peace deal; Strait of Hormuz reopening may end 3-month Middle East conflict. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 07:55 IST

US President Donald Trump has announced that an agreement with Iran has been finalized.  POTUS declared that the US naval blockade on Iran would end and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen. The deal, if signed, would effectively end the three-month-long war in the Middle East waged by the US and Israel, disrupting the global economy. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will enter a formal stage with a signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed on Sunday that Tehran and Washington had finalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending the war following months of negotiations, according to reports. In an official statement, the council said all military operations across multiple fronts, including operations in Lebanon, would stop “immediately and permanently” beginning Sunday night.

Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen?

Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on Friday. The US president also said he had ordered an end to the blockade of Iranian ports.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.

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Markets reacted quickly to the developments. Brent crude futures dropped 4% in early Monday trading, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell more than 4.6%. Asian stock markets posted gains following the announcement.

Trump’s Call With Netanyahu

Trump revealed details of a direct exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the diplomatic push. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he confronted the Israeli leader over military action.

“What the f… are you doing?” Trump said he asked Netanyahu in response to the strikes.

Earlier, Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had indicated on Saturday that an agreement would be signed on Sunday and that the arrangement would immediately lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Following the conversation with Netanyahu, Trump disclosed that he intended to engage with Iranian officials and urge them not to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel. He also predicted that the memorandum of understanding with Iran would be signed within the next two to three hours, or later Sunday afternoon. At the same time, Israel carried out strikes near Beirut on Sunday after Hezbollah reportedly fired shots toward Israeli territory. Trump publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Israeli military action near Beirut.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless.”

According to details released by Tehran on Sunday and cited by US media, Iran agreed not to develop a nuclear weapon and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States releases $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets as part of the Trump-brokered peace arrangement. 

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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Iran-US War Ended? What Trump Said On Peace Deal, Iran’s Response And Pakistan’s Big Update
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsiran us peace dealIran US WarWorld news

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