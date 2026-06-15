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Home > Education News > NEET Fee Refund 2026 Bank Verification Link Active at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Update Details

NEET Fee Refund 2026 Bank Verification Link Active at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Update Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET fee refund 2026 correction window.

NEET UG Re-exam 2026
NEET UG Re-exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 09:02 IST

The National Testing Agency has launched the correction window for the NEET fee refund 2026 in which the candidates can update their bank account details before it is verified and the students can download the NEET 2026 admit card. The facility has been activated on the official website, and students who submitted their banking details for the fee refund query must be authenticated using the OTP-based verification process.

The NTA says this verification process would be compulsory to get a fee refund. Candidates also must be verified through the same process before they can download the admit card for the upcoming re-examination. The agency has cautioned the students to check their account details and correct them in case of any inconvenience in the refund process.

How to verify NEET fee refund 2026 bank details

The candidates can verify their banking details by logging in to the official NEET portal and clicking on the fee refund verification link. Candidates would be required to log into the portal using their application credentials, and on that, they will be required to complete the OTP-based two-factor authentication process.

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Once you’re authenticated, the candidates can view and correct the bank account details submitted earlier. The students can confirm the details and submit them online.

The NTA has underlined that the details provided should be in sync with the bank’s data for successful refund processing 

What are NEET Fee Refund 2026 updating steps

Students are required to:

  • Go to official website: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on Fee Refund Verification” option
  • Enter application No., password and captcha code
  • OTP based verification
  • Check the displayed bank account details
  • Edit details if needed
  • Submit and confirm the details

Students are advised to keep their registered mobile number accessible for OTP-based authentication

Why NEET Fee Refund 2026 verification is mandatory

The NTA has pointed out that refund verification is a compulsory step for eligible candidates seeking fee refund, and inaccurate or incomplete bank details may affect their refund application, causing it to be delayed or even denied 

Candidates may also encounter challenges when they move to the admit card download step, as the verification process remains incomplete. The agency has added the need for refund verification with examination-related formalities, to ensure students’ data remains accurate and up-to-date

When should students carry out NEET Fee Refund 2026

Candidates are urged to verify themselves early and promptly, as opposed to performing this delicately at the last phase. It may help them to avoid technical glitches, authentication issues or banking information mismatches.

RE NEET 2026 examination candidates are advised to double-check for each and every part and finish the process after adsorption of the admit card download process. Also, correct bank details will help them to ensure complete correction of the refund issue.

The Central Screening Committee has advised all the candidates to keep close tabs on the official website for any updates on re-education examination dates, admit card issues and other important highlights.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches and Bank Detail Confusion

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NEET Fee Refund 2026 Bank Verification Link Active at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Update Details
Tags: NEET 2026 bank details verificationNEET 2026 correction windowNEET Fee Refund 2026NEET Fee Refund 2026 Correction WindowNEET fee refund processNTA NEET 2026Re-NEET 2026 admit card

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