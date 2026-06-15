Bengaluru Weather Today June 15: Check IMD Forecast On Rain, Temperature, Wind Speed As City Faces Wet Spell

Bengaluru Weather Today June 15: The IMD has forecast continued wet conditions for Bengaluru over the next 48 hours. For Monday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain or thundershowers likely at one or two places. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are also expected. Weather conditions are likely to remain unstable on Tuesday as well, with forecasts indicating a generally cloudy sky along with isolated light-to-moderate rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the city.

Bengaluru Weather Snapshot

Temperature: 76°

Sunrise: 5:53 am

Sunset: 6:46 pm

Wind: 2 mph

Humidity: 83%

Bengaluru Weather Yesterday

Bengaluru witnessed widespread traffic congestion and waterlogging after evening showers on Sunday (June 14), with the city recording 14.5 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the rainfall brought temporary relief from warm weather conditions, it also once again exposed Bengaluru’s recurring urban flooding and traffic management challenges. Multiple roads and junctions saw water accumulation, resulting in long queues of vehicles and extended commute times during peak evening hours.

Several major stretches across the city reported slow-moving traffic as motorists navigated rain-affected roads. Motorists reported major delays as rainwater slowed traffic movement across several stretches. Many commuters also turned to social media to share visuals showing clogged roads, waterlogging, and extended traffic jams in different parts of Bengaluru.

The situation worsened after multiple vehicle breakdowns were reported at key locations. Authorities said both BMTC and KSRTC buses broke down on Bannerghatta Road, at Kamakshipalya, and near the IOC Junction. The incidents added to the existing traffic burden and further delayed movement across affected corridors.

Independent Weather Watcher Shares Monday Outlook

Independent weather observer Namma Karnataka Weather shared an assessment for Monday’s conditions on X and noted that Sunday’s rainfall exceeded initial expectations.

The post stated, “Yesterday the rains were more intense than our initial expectations. The first spell at ~11.30am was as per the expectations. But the second spell at ~4.00PM was really strong and widespread.”

MONDAY WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR BENGALURU

====================================

GM All. A New Week has started.

Yesterday the rains were more intense than our initial expectations. The first spell at ~11.30am was as per the expectations. But the second spell at ~4.00PM was really… pic.twitter.com/BUgc5AIJQc — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) June 15, 2026

The weather analysis listed the following parameters for the day:

RH is extended, but not too dense: +ve

Cape is average, likely to increase as we head into the Day: WIP

DP at ~21c: WIP

No convergence at 700hpa or 850hpa: -ve

It further noted, “700hpa steering from NNW and 850hpa from NW.”

The assessment also indicated the possibility of isolated passing drizzles and light rainfall.

“Last 3 days, the Max temp has been < 30c. Expecting it to be in ~30c range today. Likely to be slightly warmer than last 3 days.”

Also Read: Weather Today (15 June, 2026) LIVE Updates