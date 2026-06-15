US-Iran Peace Deal: What’s Inside The Agreement? Key Points Explained

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement. The POTUS described it as a major diplomatic breakthrough that could end the three-month war, lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. Trump made the announcement through a post on Truth Social, declaring that negotiations with Tehran had concluded. In the same statement, Trump announced what he described as immediate steps to restore maritime movement in the Gulf.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government acted as a mediator during negotiations, was the first leader to publicly confirm the peace deal. According to Sharif, the formal signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday in Switzerland.

What Is Indside The Iran-US Peace Deal

On Strait Of Hormuz

Trump clarified that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would become operational only after the agreement is officially signed. He wrote, “with the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!”

Initially, had said, “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

On Iran’s Nuclear Programme

The agreement does not appear to settle the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, one of the key justifications cited by Trump for launching military action against Iran. Trump reiterated his longstanding position on Sunday. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

At the same time, senior Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that discussions over Tehran’s nuclear programme would continue during a proposed 60-day negotiation period.

Trump also told The New York Times that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear agreement with Washington, fresh US military action remained possible. According to Trump, if Tehran did not finalise a nuclear accord, he would either resume military attacks on Iran or make the United States “the guardian of the Middle East” in exchange for 20% of the region’s revenues.

On Lebanon

One of the central disputes during earlier ceasefire discussions was whether Lebanon would be included under any broader settlement framework. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Sunday’s agreement extends across all conflict theatres.

“A permanent and immediate end to the war has been declared on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Pakistan PM Sharif made the same comments in a social media statement.

“Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

According to Sharif, the agreement includes ending military operations across the region, including in Lebanon, where Iran-backed terrorist proxy Hezbollah has remained engaged in conflict with Israel.

“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

What Tehran Says About Iran-US Peace Deal Signing

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the agreement and stated that Tehran would participate in the proposed 60-day negotiations only after verifying that Washington had fulfilled its commitments.

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said, “The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war.”

He added, “The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy, but is indebted to Iran’s military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment.”

Gharibabadi further stated that the complete agreement would become public after formal approval.

“After the official signing, the text of the memorandum of understanding will be published. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold discussions to determine the future arrangements for negotiations.”

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