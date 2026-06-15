Delhi Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Lash Parts of NCR; Check IMD Forecast for Noida, Haryana, Gurgaon

Delhi Weather Today: Rain along with thunderstorms has brought much-needed relief to several parts of Delhi on Monday. Gusty winds and lightning were reported in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that more light rainfall and strong winds are expected throughout the day in Delhi, Nodia, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Meanwhile, the IMD and some weather experts had warned about wet conditions across northwest India due to an active western disturbance.

Rain, Thunderstorms in Delhi, Check 15 June Weather Forecast

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to get very light to light rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday. People of the national capital are going to witness relief from the scorching heat but the hot weather is expected to continue over the next few days.







The weather department said the maximum temperature in the city could reach to 39 degrees on 15 June, meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to sit around 26 degrees. Experts also feel that daytime temperatures may go up again and remain in the range of 39 degrees to 41 degrees by Tuesday.

Delhi, Haryana and UP Likely to See Rain Till June 19

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of active western disturbances, Northwest India is expected to experience a continued wet spell through June 19, 2026.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand between June 13 and June 19, with similar activity expected in Himachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 19. The plains, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh, will also see isolated to scattered rainfall through June 19, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rain on June 13 and again from June 18-19, and West Rajasthan between June 13-17 and on June

Also Read: Weather Today (15 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Will Temperature Reduce in Delhi? IMD Forecasts Light Rain but Rising Heat Ahead