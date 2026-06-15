Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Peace Deal, To Be Signed On June 19 In Switzerland

US and Iran announce a peace deal to end the three-month war; Trump confirms Hormuz reopening. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE Updates: US and Iran have announced that they have reached an agreement, with the formal signing to take place on Friday, June 19. This is a significant development that will likely end a three-month war in the Middle East. According to both governments, the agreement was facilitated through mediation efforts led by Pakistan. However, the complete text of the agreement has not yet been made public. President Donald Trump declared that the deal had been finalized and announced immediate steps tied to the agreement, including lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping.

What Trump Said About The Peace Deal

Speaking publicly after the agreement, Trump said Washington would remove naval restrictions and restore access through one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

During a phone interview with The New York Times, the US president said the agreement would ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains “permanently toll free.” Trump also warned that Washington would respond forcefully if Tehran failed to reach what he considered an adequate agreement regarding the future of its nuclear program in the coming weeks. The US president said that under such circumstances, he would either resume military action or position the United States as “the guardian of the Middle East” in exchange for 20% of the region’s revenues.

What Iran Said About The Peace Deal

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said additional negotiations would continue in Switzerland after the formal signing ceremony on Friday. He stated that a 60-day round of nuclear negotiations would begin only after the United States releases billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that both parties had agreed to permanently end military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Sharif said, “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

He also thanked the leadership of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for supporting diplomatic efforts that contributed to reaching the agreement.

Israel Yet to Respond

Israel had not officially commented on the agreement at the time of the announcement.

Earlier on Sunday, before Trump publicly confirmed the deal, Israeli forces launched airstrikes in Beirut. Trump also took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “a very difficult guy.”

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