Heatwave in India Forces Schools to Change Timings and Extend Summer Vacations Across Multiple States Including Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Telangana

Various schools in India have modified their class timing as well as the duration of summer vacations due to the continuous presence of heatwaves in various parts of the country. Various authorities have put into place various precautions to ensure that students are not affected by the extremely high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings regarding heat waves in some states in the north and center of India. High temperatures have been experienced in various cities in states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Telangana. Health experts have expressed concern over the impact of the extremely high temperature on various groups including children and old people.

Schools Introduce New Timings

Many educational institutions have rescheduled their classes to the early morning session so that the students are not exposed to intense heat in the afternoon. There are many states where classes have started from 7 am to 11 am and in some places, there are no classes at all in the afternoon sessions. The need to reschedule the classes is thought by the authorities because excessive exposure to heat may cause problems like dehydration, fatigue, and even heat stroke in the children.

The school authorities have also been asked not to conduct any physical activities or assembly when the heat levels are high. Some local authorities suggested to the schools to provide adequate drinking water facilities and ventilation in the class rooms.

Summer Vacations Extended in Several States

As the weather is getting worse, some schools have also decided to extend the duration of summer vacations. State governments and educational departments are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast before making decisions about resuming regular classes. Parents in a number of cities appreciated this move, stating that children were finding it difficult to reach schools due to the extreme heat.

Children who commute to schools either through public transport or school buses were having trouble as the temperature in a number of areas reached 45 degrees centigrade. It has been said by experts that children are one of the most vulnerable groups in heat waves due to their body’s inability to regulate the temperature.

States Across India Issue School Guidelines Amid Rising Heatwave Conditions

Rajasthan

On April 27, 2026, Rajasthan revised school timings because of severe heatwave conditions across the state. Schools for pre-primary to Class 8 were directed to operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM to protect students from extreme afternoon temperatures, which crossed 46°C in some districts.

Delhi

On April 22, 2026, the Delhi Directorate of Education issued heatwave safety guidelines for all schools. Authorities introduced measures like “water bells,” hydration reminders, ORS availability, and restrictions on outdoor activities after the IMD warned of rising temperatures in the capital.

Uttar Pradesh

From April 27, 2026, districts like Noida and Ghaziabad revised school timings to 7:30 AM–12:30 PM due to intense heatwave conditions. Authorities said the move was necessary to reduce students’ exposure to dangerous afternoon temperatures.

Haryana

In May 2026, schools across Haryana issued heatwave advisories and precautionary measures as temperatures continued to rise in the state. Authorities advised schools to reduce outdoor exposure and ensure hydration facilities for students.

Bihar

In April 2026, Bihar reduced school operating hours in several districts, including Patna, where classes were allowed only till 11:30 AM because of extreme heat conditions.

Punjab

Between May 16 and May 20, 2026, Punjab remained under heatwave alerts issued by the IMD. Schools in several districts followed precautionary advisories and reduced outdoor exposure for students during afternoon hours.

Uttarakhand

In late April 2026, districts like Dehradun temporarily closed schools and introduced hydration-focused measures such as “water bell” systems due to increasing heatwave conditions.

Himachal Pradesh

During May 2026, schools in lower hill regions of Himachal Pradesh were advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours because of unusually high temperatures in the state.

Odisha

On April 27, 2026, Odisha announced early summer vacations in schools due to severe heatwave conditions affecting the state. Authorities also shifted many schools to morning schedules before the vacation period started.

Jharkhand

In April 2026, Jharkhand shifted schools to early morning schedules, with many institutions operating between 7:00 AM and 11:30 AM. District administrations were also allowed to temporarily close schools in severely affected areas.

West Bengal

On April 22, 2026, West Bengal started summer vacations early in most districts because of rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across the state.

Chhattisgarh

From April 20 to June 15, 2026, Chhattisgarh advanced summer vacations in schools due to severe heatwave conditions and high daytime temperatures.

Madhya Pradesh

In April 2026, Madhya Pradesh revised school timings in several districts, with most schools operating from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM to reduce exposure to peak heat hours.

Maharashtra

In April 2026, Maharashtra introduced revised school timings and precautionary heatwave guidelines in several districts. Many schools operated only during morning hours as temperatures continued to rise.

Gujarat

During mid-May 2026, Gujarat activated heat action plan guidelines in schools as temperatures increased in several regions of the state. Schools were advised to ensure hydration and spread awareness about heat-related illnesses.

Telangana

Between May 15 and May 18, 2026, Telangana remained under heatwave warnings issued by the IMD. Schools in several regions followed precautionary measures, while summer vacations had already begun from April 24 in many institutions.

Andhra Pradesh

From April 24, 2026, Andhra Pradesh began summer vacations in schools due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions affecting several regions of the state.

Tamil Nadu

On May 3, 2026, Tamil Nadu issued detailed heatwave guidelines for schools. Authorities instructed schools to keep ORS packets, first-aid kits, and sufficient drinking water ready, while outdoor activities between noon and 3 PM were restricted.

Karnataka

In May 2026, Karnataka advised schools to reduce students’ exposure to direct sunlight and ensure proper hydration facilities amid rising temperatures in several districts.

Kerala

During the 2026 summer season, Kerala instructed schools not to conduct vacation classes and to strictly follow heat safety measures for students because of rising temperatures across the state.

Puducherry

In May 2026, Puducherry issued heat safety advisories for schools, asking institutions to ensure drinking water availability and avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat.

Chandigarh

Between May 16 and May 20, 2026, Chandigarh remained under IMD heatwave alerts. Schools were advised to follow precautionary measures and avoid outdoor activities during peak daytime temperatures.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings

India Meteorological Department forecasts heat wave in several parts of India over the next few days. It is advisable for people to refrain from unnecessary travel during afternoon hours and also keep themselves well hydrated. Health officials have further warned schools, parents, and work places to take precautions during extremely hot weather.

Doctors advise taking plenty of water, wearing cotton clothes, and avoiding exposure to sunlight during peak hours. IMD reported that absence of rainfall and dry weather have caused increased temperature in some areas this year.

Impact on Daily Life Across India

In addition to schools, the persistent heat wave is affecting everyday life in many Indian cities. People who work outdoors, roadside hawkers, delivery boys, and traffic officials are some of those who are most affected by this weather because they are exposed to extremely hot conditions for a long period of time.

Some hospitals in some states have been reporting an increase in patients suffering from dehydration, heat exhaustion, and fatigue. The authorities have been issuing warnings to ensure that no health problems arise due to this weather condition.

Since this heat wave is expected to continue for a few more weeks, schools will probably take precautions to protect students from heat strokes at the hottest time of the year.