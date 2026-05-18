Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Heatwave Warning: Temperature Likely to Touch 45°C, IMD Issues Alert for Coming Days

Heatwave Alert! The latest weather scenario prevailing over Delhi NCR has been witnessing severe conditions of heatwave-like situations, an increase in temperature, hot winds, and uncomfortable weather conditions in many parts of the region. According to IMD, the temperatures prevailing over Delhi NCR may witness further increase for the next few days, with temperatures going up to 45°C. According to meteorologists, the dry winds blowing from the northwest direction, clear sky, and excessive heating of the sun are responsible for the sharp increase in temperatures.

City / Area Temperature Current Weather Conditions Sunrise Sunset Delhi 28°C – 45°C Extremely hot with dry winds 05:31 AM 07:09 PM Noida 27°C – 44°C Hot and hazy conditions 05:29 AM 07:07 PM Gurugram 28°C – 45°C Dry heat with dusty winds 05:32 AM 07:10 PM Greater Noida 27°C – 44°C Very hot afternoon conditions 05:28 AM 07:06 PM

IMD Predicts: What’s The Expected Day To Experience 45°C Temps in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram?

As per the IMD forecast for Delhi NCR, the temperature levels in Delhi-NCR could continue on a steady increase for the coming days as the region faces dry weather and an active heatwave condition. As per weather experts, certain areas in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram may experience maximum temperatures of 45°C during late afternoons. Experts from the IMD have also issued an warning indicating high minimum temperatures in the coming days, which would provide no relief from the current heatwave conditions.

Heatwave Warning In Delhi NCR: Affected Areas And Risk Levels

Region Expected Conditions Severity Level Central Delhi Severe daytime heat and dry winds High West Delhi Heatwave with dusty conditions High East Delhi Hot weather with rising humidity Moderate to High South Delhi Extreme afternoon heat High North Delhi Very hot and dry conditions High Noida Heatwave and haze conditions Moderate to High Greater Noida Extreme daytime temperatures High Gurugram Dry heat and strong winds High

Heatwave’s Impact on Daily Activities in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram

The current heatwave scenario prevailing in Delhi NCR can greatly influence the daily activities of citizens during afternoon times, considering the extreme heat levels. Workers, travelers, delivery staff, and commuters will experience extreme discomfort because of continuous exposure to the sun’s heat and strong hot winds. The speed of vehicles operating on roads may become slower during the peak afternoon hours because of limited outdoor activities and high heat levels. Specialists have also stated that exposure to heat for prolonged periods can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, dizziness, and even heat stroke, particularly among children and elderly people. Citizens have been advised by officials to refrain from venturing outside during the day’s peak times and also to stay hydrated.

IMD Advisory: Safety Tips To Stay Safe During Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for all the citizens of Delhi NCR to take precautions against rising temperatures in the region. People should try staying indoors during afternoons and must avoid long exposure to heat and sunlight. It is recommended that one should drink enough water, wear cotton clothes, and avoid physical activities when there is high temperature outside. It is also suggested that people use their umbrellas and sunglasses while moving around outdoor areas along with a water bottle to stay hydrated. Children, elderly and those having medical conditions have been asked to be extra careful during the heatwaves and to avoid going out.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next 15 Days: Temperature & Rain Possibilities

As per the meteorological experts, Delhi NCR might experience continued heatwave-like conditions for the upcoming 15 days as the dry weather system prevails over northern parts of India. The temperatures in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding places will stay in the range of 28°C to 45°C. It is expected that there will be some clouds in the evening hours along with isolated gusty winds; however, rainfall activity will not start soon as there is no immediate possibility of monsoon rains.

Also read: Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning