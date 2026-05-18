Bangalore Power Cut Today (18 May 2026): HSR Layout, Arekere, Chandapura Hit by Massive Overnight Blackout — Check Affected Areas

A number of localities in Bangalore faced massive power cuts during the night of May 18, causing thousands of people to remain without electricity for a prolonged period of time and thereby sparking discontent among its citizens. Areas like HSR Layout, Arekere, Chandapura, and other nearby residential neighborhoods were plagued by an uninterrupted loss of power throughout the night, impacting both individuals living within the premises and small-scale businesses operating there. Citizens of affected localities resorted to social media platforms to vent their frustrations over sleepless nights owing to the malfunctioning of electrical appliances such as fans, air conditioners, water pumps, and internet connections. It seems as though the power cut was not communicated to citizens beforehand, causing them to suffer at night.

Residents Report Hours-Long Power Outages on May 18

The people who resided in the affected areas claimed that the power cut had started late in the night and had persisted until early morning. The generators used in a few apartment buildings could not cope with the long period of the power outage, inconveniencing many families, elderly persons, and office workers.

People residing in HSR Layout claimed that electricity was unavailable for a considerable amount of time. Likewise, those living in Arekere and Chandapura reported power fluctuations, despite the restoration of power supply. Many residents also faced issues with water supply and network services because of the blackout.

Areas Affected by Bengaluru Power Outages on May 18

HSR Layout Sector 4 – Residents reported a prolonged overnight blackout from around 9 PM to nearly 3 AM.

– Residents reported a prolonged overnight blackout from around 9 PM to nearly 3 AM. Arekere – Several households faced extended electricity disruption during the night.

– Several households faced extended electricity disruption during the night. Vijaya Bank Layout – Residents complained about hours-long power cuts and tagged BESCOM on social media for updates.

– Residents complained about hours-long power cuts and tagged BESCOM on social media for updates. Anekal-Chandapura Road – Multiple overnight outages and repeated supply interruptions were reported.

– Multiple overnight outages and repeated supply interruptions were reported. Chandapura – Electricity fluctuations and feeder-related disruptions affected residential areas.

Social Media Flooded With Complaints

As the electricity shortage persisted throughout the night, agitated citizens resorted to social media sites to seek information from electricity boards. Some individuals wondered why there had been no prior notice when such an extended period of disruption was occurring.

Additionally, many citizens drew attention to the increasing number of power outages in Bengaluru over the last few months, especially during times of excessive rainfall, construction activities, and high electricity usage during summers.

Possible Reasons Behind the Outage

Though the exact cause was not announced right away by the authorities, it could be because of either maintenance, transformer failures, or other such technical difficulties. The power infrastructure of Bengaluru can take a lot of strain during high-demand hours, particularly in fast-developing residential localities of the city.

Electricity outages in certain parts of the city happen quite frequently, especially during bad weather or while maintenance work is being done. But it must be said that the residents of Bengaluru need more effective communication in times like this.

Concerns Over Bengaluru’s Growing Infrastructure Pressure

This recent blackout has once again put emphasis on the issue of infrastructural problems in Bengaluru. As the city grows, so does its electricity usage; and hence there is increasing demand for reliable utilities and emergency responses from citizens of Bengaluru. Several citizens have made appeals for the upgrade in power grids, outage management, etc., to ensure such an incident does not happen again.