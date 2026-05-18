Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Bengaluru Forecast With IMD Insights

The present weather in Bengaluru is marked by warm daytime temperature, overcast weather, normal level of humidity, and possibilities of occasional rains during evenings in various parts of the city. IMD forecasts that Bengaluru is expected to witness unstable pre-monsoon weather pattern, accompanied by thunderstorms and breezing winds. According to weather experts, formation of clouds and precipitation is mainly due to moist winds and changes in weather dynamics. Citizens living in this area will see weather changes from daytime warmness to nighttime coolness.

Bengaluru’s Weather Update for Today

➜ Temperatures: 22°C – 31°C

➜ Current Weather Conditions: Pleasant with cloudy skies and evening rains

➜ Sunrise Time: 05:53 AM

➜ Sunset Time: 06:34 PM

➜ Moonrise Time: 11:02 PM

➜ Moonset Time: 09:19 AM

Some parts of Bengaluru are expected to experience light to moderate rain showers during evening hours, accompanied by sudden thunderstorm activity in some areas.

IMD Weather Alerts for Bengaluru City

Weather alerts have been issued by the IMD for Bengaluru and its surrounding cities:

➜ Light to moderate rainfall activity forecasted

➜ Isolated thunderstorms with lightning activity possible

➜ Gusty winds expected during evening hours

➜ Cloudy skies might persist in some localities

➜ Temperature changes anticipated due to pre-monsoon activity

Citizens have been cautioned against any thunderstorm activity and should keep themselves updated with the local weather forecasts.

Impact of Weather Conditions on Day-to-Day Activities in Bengaluru

➜ Rainfall activity could hamper the flow of traffic during evening rush hours

➜ Localities that are prone to waterlogging may face issues after heavy rainfall

➜ Flight services and local transport will face disruptions due to thunderstorms

➜ Mild evening temperature would make evening time comfortable outdoors

➜ Citizens recommended to bring umbrellas due to lightning activity

Bengaluru Weather Prediction for the Next 15 Days

The meteorologists feel that Bengaluru is likely to experience unstable pre-monsoon weather in the coming fortnight.

➜ The temperature could range between 21°C and 32°C

➜ Evening rains are expected to persist in some areas of Bengaluru

➜ The frequency of thunderstorms could rise by the end of May

➜ Moderate humidity levels are anticipated

➜ Overcast skies are predicted in the afternoons and evenings

Also read: Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights