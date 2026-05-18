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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell

The Indian equity market began the week on a nervous note as soaring crude oil prices and poor global cues led to renewed selling pressure across all the sectors. The investors seemed to be sceptical even at the start, and banks and other heavyweights saw strong selling pressure during the early trades. Brent crude has been ruling near $110 per barrel, and withdrawal by foreign funds and political turmoil in the Middle East are keeping the market sentiments weak for now.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell
Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 09:37 IST

Indian stock markets opened in the red on Monday. Soaring crude oil, weak global cues and fresh macro worries are spooking the investors early in the day. Opening at 430.02 points down to 74,807.97, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened down 230.25 points to 23,413.25 in the opening trade.

In the opening trade, Nifty, trading at 23,482.20, touched an intraday high of 23,494.60 and an intraday low of 23,407.50 in mid-trade hours. The opening session was marked by fierce selling pressure right from the start, especially in big-cap stocks.

Banking stocks remained under pressure with BSE Bankex falling by 516.11 points or 0.85 per cent to 59,973.23. IT stocks were relatively better insulated from the broader market weakness, with the BSE Focused IT Index down just 0.08% at 33,190.03.

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Brent crude was at the $110-a-barrel level, which is triggering inflation concerns and impacting India’s import bill. Market sentiment is nervous on strong crude, and fears about foreign portfolio flows will see some outflows. In addition to global triggers, investors will watch out for cues from the Middle East. Company earnings will also determine trading direction.

Stock Market Today: Market Snapshot (18 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening
Sensex: -430.02 points (-0.57%) at 74,807.97
Nifty: -161.30 points (-0.68%) at 23,482.20

On weak global cues and rising crude oil, the Sensex plunged 430 points, and the Nifty slipped below 23,500 in pre-opening trade.

Stock Market Opening Bell
Sensex: -430.02 points (-0.57%) at 74,807.97
Nifty: -230.25 points (-0.97%) at 23,413.25

Indian benchmark indices, opening in the red, have turned sharply lower on Monday owing to negative global cues, high crude prices and prevailing macroeconomic worries.

Stocks to Watch Today

Vodafone-Idea
Tata Steel
Coal India
SAIL

Stock Market On Friday, May 15, 2026

Nifty closed at 23643.50, down 46.10 points, or 0.19%, on Friday, May 15. This breaks the two-day winning spree, which had driven the index from the low of 23379.55 on Tuesday and four trading sessions to Thursday’s high of 23689.60. Sensex declined 160.73 points to 75237.99. 

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell
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Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell
Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 430 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,450 Amid Broad Selling At Opening Bell
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