CBSE 12th Revaluation Process 2026: New Fees, Refund Rules And Rechecking Dates Explained

The Education Ministry has recently made a decision to lower the costs for obtaining scanned answer sheets and re-evaluation, which is a huge relief to all students who gave their CBSE Class 12 board exams. Following the concerns raised by students over the CBSE board’s on-screen marking system, the ministry not only made the process more affordable but also decided to refund the entire fee if marks increase upon re-evaluation. This decision is in response to the numerous discussions surrounding the discrepancies in the evaluation process that arose after the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results.

What are the CBSE’s new revaluation rules

According to the new rules, students will have to shell out much less to apply for the three-stage system. The fee for obtaining the scanned copies of answer sheets has been slashed from Rs 700 to Rs 100 to make this process affordable for students. Similarly, the verification fee has been cut from Rs 500 to Rs 100. For re-evaluation of each question, students will now need to pay Rs 25 instead of Rs 100. As per the ministry, the revised fee structure is being introduced to make the process more accessible and transparent for students.

Will students get a refund after scrutiny if marks are increased

Yes, the ministry has stated that students will get a full refund of the amount paid during scrutiny if marks are increased. According to Education Ministry Secretary Sanjay Kumar, students will be charged Rs 100 to view the answer sheet and another Rs 100 for validation of responses. He added that a fee of Rs 25 will be applicable on rechecking or re-evaluation of each question. He further said if marks are revised upwards after scrutiny or re-evaluation, the entire fee paid by the student will be refunded.

The ministry also mentioned that about 13,000 answer scripts may need to be checked again because mistakes were found in some cases.

When does the CBSE revaluation process start

CBSE has shared the timetable for Class 12 students who want to check and verify their marks.

Students can apply for their scanned copies of answer sheets between May 19 and May 22, 2026. The checking and verification of marks will begin on May 26 and continue until May 29.

When the application window opens, students can register themselves on the official CBSE website.

What has the ministry said about on-screen marking

The Ministry of Education said that there are many layers of checks when scanning and checking answer sheets due to issues with the on-screen marking system.

The ministry said that answer sheets have to go through three safety checks before they are digitally checked. Officials also said that when answer sheets are coded and numbered, they are carefully reviewed to make sure they are sent to the right person for checking. The ministry also made it clear that CBSE has been using on-screen marking since 2014 and that it is not a new system.

Earlier, CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there could be small mistakes because about 1.25 crore answer sheets were checked this year. He also said that the review process is in place to fix these mistakes and make sure that the evaluation process is fair. Students who are not satisfied with their results should make sure to read all the new given rules carefully and submit their application before the deadline ends.

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