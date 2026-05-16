Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

The CBI has arrested senior Botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare of Pune in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal. Mandhare has been named as one of the major suspects in the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

She was involved in the NEET process as per the CBI, of which she was a subject expert of NTA. She had direct access to Botany and Zoology question papers as well.

Who Is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare?

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is a senior Botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra who appeared before the CBI as an accused. The CBI has identified her as a subject expert of the National Testing Agency (NTA) involved in the NEET paper leak case. She was also allegedly in possession of the biology question papers before the NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, and was involved in the paper leak scandal.

The CBI has arrested another alleged mastermind in the NEET-UG 2026 Biology question paper leak case. Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi after interrogation pic.twitter.com/XAcA5JATwz — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2026

This senior teacher allegedly arranged special coaching courses in her Pune residence during April 2026 for a selected group of NEET aspirants, during which she possibly revealed a number of Botany and Zoology questions and instructed the aspirants to write their answers in their textbooks and notebooks. As per the CBI, a large number of these questions were allegedly reappearing in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

CBI Claims Coaching Network Was Used

This senior teacher allegedly arranged special coaching courses in her Pune residence during April 2026 for a selected group of NEET aspirants, during which she possibly revealed a number of Botany and Zoology questions and instructed the aspirants to write their answers in their textbooks and notebooks. As per the CBI, a large number of these questions were allegedly reappearing in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

The probe further revealed that Mandhare allegedly used students via another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who had already been arrested earlier in the investigation. The leaked questions were believed to have been shared among select candidates through private coaching arrangements in Pune.

The CBI has said the incident is part of a wider interstate paper leak network involving a number of accused, coaching links and a possible abuse of insider leverage in the examination process.

Massive national outrage after NEET-UG 2026 leak

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal has sent massive waves of outrage through students and parents all across India. The case has also raised serious questions about the security and transparency of examination process and the involvement of insiders in national-level entrance exams. Authorities say several arrests have already been made in the case, which is unfolding in various states.

Also Read: CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and investigation details released so far. The allegations mentioned are part of an ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and all accused individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.