LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation intensified after CBI arrested senior Botany teacher Manisha Mandhare from Delhi.

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare
Manisha Gurunath Mandhare

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:10 IST

The CBI has arrested senior Botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare of Pune in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal. Mandhare has been named as one of the major suspects in the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

She was involved in the NEET process as per the CBI, of which she was a subject expert of NTA. She had direct access to Botany and Zoology question papers as well.

Who Is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare?

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is a senior Botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra who appeared before the CBI as an accused. The CBI has identified her as a subject expert of the National Testing Agency (NTA) involved in the NEET paper leak case. She was also allegedly in possession of the biology question papers before the NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, and was involved in the paper leak scandal.

You Might Be Interested In

This senior teacher allegedly arranged special coaching courses in her Pune residence during April 2026 for a selected group of NEET aspirants, during which she possibly revealed a number of Botany and Zoology questions and instructed the aspirants to write their answers in their textbooks and notebooks. As per the CBI, a large number of these questions were allegedly reappearing in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

CBI Claims Coaching Network Was Used

This senior teacher allegedly arranged special coaching courses in her Pune residence during April 2026 for a selected group of NEET aspirants, during which she possibly revealed a number of Botany and Zoology questions and instructed the aspirants to write their answers in their textbooks and notebooks. As per the CBI, a large number of these questions were allegedly reappearing in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

The probe further revealed that Mandhare allegedly used students via another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who had already been arrested earlier in the investigation. The leaked questions were believed to have been shared among select candidates through private coaching arrangements in Pune.

The CBI has said the incident is part of a wider interstate paper leak network involving a number of accused, coaching links and a possible abuse of insider leverage in the examination process.

Massive national outrage after NEET-UG 2026 leak

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal has sent massive waves of outrage through students and parents all across India. The case has also raised serious questions about the security and transparency of examination process and the involvement of insiders in national-level entrance exams. Authorities say several arrests have already been made in the case, which is unfolding in various states.

Also Read: CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and investigation details released so far. The allegations mentioned are part of an ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and all accused individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH
Tags: CBI NEET casehome-hero-pos-1Manisha Gurunath MandhareManisha MandhareNEET paper leakNEET paper leak 2026NEET paper leak mastermindNEET paper leak updateNEET UG 2026 paper leak

RELATED News

India’s First Captagon Seizure: NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore ‘Jihadi Drug’ Consignment Under Operation RAGEPILL

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

From Classrooms to Global Careers: Experts Highlight New Education Pathways for Indian Students

CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together A Gritty Thriller That Stops Short Of Greatness

Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

7 Books That Can Improve Your Decision-Making Skills

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH
Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH
Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH
Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

QUICK LINKS