Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together a Gritty Thriller That Stops Short of Greatness

In a time when Bollywood police procedurals tend to depend on slow-motion hero-entrances, deafening background scores, and gravity-defying action choreography, Kartavya arrives with a very different ambition. Director Pulkit forgoes commercial excess to create a grounded, morally conflicted crime drama based on caste politics, institutional corruption, and the sheer weight of social expectations. Streaming on Netflix, the film attempts to function within the same atmospheric domain as Sacred Games, giving priority to emotional tension and layered storytelling over spectacle.

At the heart of this dark tale is Saif Ali Khan, in one of his quieter performances of recent years. Kartavya is more about exploring the emotional degradation of a man torn between personal ethics and social obligation than it is about the glorification of heroism. It’s a reflective, socially conscious thriller that holds your attention even when its story detours from the full embrace of the darkness it so painstakingly sets up.

In the politically charged environs of the fictional town of Jhamli, the film focuses on Pawan Malik, an honest Station House Officer struggling to uphold morality in a deeply corrupt system. The narrative takes a violent turn when investigative journalist Reema Dutta arrives to expose a child abuse racket linked to a powerful godman, Anand Shri. Her mission is cut short when she is brutally murdered in front of Pawan, spurring him to seek the truth behind the conspiracy while hunting a traumatized teenager assassin called Harpal. But Kartavya refuses to remain just another investigative thriller. Simultaneously, Pawan’s personal life spirals into chaos when his younger brother elopes with a girl from another caste. What follows is a suffocating conflict involving the local Panchayat, violent social expectations, and Pawan’s tyrannical father, played brilliantly by Zakir Hussain. The family drama becomes just as dangerous as the criminal investigation, forcing Pawan into an impossible moral maze where every choice carries devastating consequences.

Saif Ali Khan Delivers the Film’s Strongest Punch

There is no doubt that Kartavya belongs entirely to Saif Ali Khan. His portrayal of Pawan Malik is remarkably internalized, avoiding melodrama while still carrying immense emotional weight. He plays the character like a man who has been emotionally exhausted long before the film even begins, quietly carrying years of frustration beneath a disciplined exterior.

What makes the performance particularly effective is Khan’s control. Instead of turning Pawan into a loud cinematic savior, he lets the helplessness, anger, and moral conflict of the character simmer under the surface. When the emotional eruption finally happens in the final act, it feels earned rather than performative.

The supporting cast also plays a big role in helping the film. Sanjay Mishra lends a sense of understated realism as a no-nonsense, experienced constable who is aware of the system’s ugly compromises, and Rasika Dugal lends emotional warmth and humanity to what is otherwise a bleak story. But the film struggles with its main villain. Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi is cast in the role of the manipulative godman Anand Shri, but he lacks the on-screen presence of menace and psychological intimidation required of a villain of this scale. His performance never quite manages to capture the danger or the psychological intimidation called for in the story.





Strong Themes, Weak Edge

Director Pulkit deserves credit for managing multiple narrative threads and maintaining coherence. The screenplay is impressively controlled in balancing police investigation, caste violence, family conflict, and political corruption. The dialogues are sharp, emotionally grounded, and enhanced further by the authentic use of the Haryanvi dialect.

Predictability is also an issue here with the screenplay. Some major twists are quite easy to see coming long before they happen, which diminishes the impact of the mystery. More frustratingly, it feels like the story is set up to take us down a bold, unsettling climax only to pull back to safer, more conventional territory. That hesitation ultimately prevents Kartavya from reaching the emotional and thematic intensity it clearly aims for.

Conclusion:

One line in the film perfectly captures its emotional core: “People today can either fulfil karma or dharma, but nobody ever reaches the point of fulfilling their kartavya.” That philosophy defines the movie itself. Kartavya is sincere, thoughtful, and socially aware. It wants to examine the impossible moral compromises forced upon ordinary people trapped inside broken systems. Thanks to Saif Ali Khan’s deeply committed performance and Pulkit’s grounded direction, the film remains consistently engaging. But despite all its strengths, Kartavya never fully transforms into the unforgettable crime drama it could have been. It carries the ingredients of something explosive yet chooses restraint at crucial moments where emotional brutality was necessary. If you like slow-burn investigative thrillers based on social realism, Kartavya is worth your time all the same. It may not roar in as a masterpiece, but it whispers with enough conviction to linger with you after the credits roll.



Rating: 3/5 Stars

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