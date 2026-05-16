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Home > India News > Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH

A video from Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has gone viral after entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a metro lift. Shared on Instagram, the clip quickly sparked debate online over public hygiene, civic sense and empathy towards elderly commuters.

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH (Screengrab From X)
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:05 IST

A video from a Delhi Metro station has gone viral on social media after an entrepreneur confronted an elderly man over alleged inappropriate behaviour inside a lift at Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station. The clip was shared on Instagram by entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta, who claimed that the man urinated inside the elevator while travelling with her and two other passengers. The incident quickly sparked outrage online and led to a debate around public hygiene, civic sense and the treatment of elderly commuters.

Woman Confronts Elderly Man In Viral Video

In the now-viral video, Mehta is seen questioning the elderly man about his actions inside the metro lift. During the confrontation, the man allegedly responded, “Ha toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo,” appearing calm despite the situation.

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, with thousands of users reacting to the incident and sharing their views in the comments section.

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Delhi Police Says It Was A Medical Emergency

After the clip gained attention online, Delhi Police issued a clarification regarding the incident in the comments section of the post.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 9:40 PM on May 15, 2026. The elderly passenger was reportedly travelling from Jamia Metro Station towards Faridabad when he experienced a sudden medical emergency during the interchange at Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station.

Police said the man tried to find a toilet facility but could not locate one in time. Authorities claimed that when the situation became uncontrollable, he urinated into a bottle while inside the lift.

Metro staff and security personnel were later informed by fellow passengers and action was taken immediately.

Fine Imposed Under DMRC Act

Officials confirmed that the passenger was fined under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act for causing public nuisance inside metro premises.

The DMRC regularly imposes penalties for actions that affect cleanliness, passenger comfort and public order within metro stations and trains.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Incident

The incident triggered mixed reactions online. Many users supported the woman who recorded the video and called for stricter action against such behaviour in public places.

One user wrote, “Such a shame, I hope you’re alright!” Another commented, “The metro authority should take strict action to ensure a safer environment for commuters.”

The incident has once again sparked conversations around public facilities, commuter behaviour and the challenges faced by senior citizens in crowded transport systems.

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Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH
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Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH

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