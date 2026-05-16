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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi is facing online trolling after his villainous acting debut in Netflix’s Kartavya. Here’s why audiences are divided over his surprising career shift alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan's Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix
Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan's Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:26 IST

The release of the Netflix crime drama Kartavya has unexpectedly placed journalist-turned-media personality Saurabh Dwivedi at the centre of online trolling. While the film has generated attention for Saif Ali Khan’s intense performance as a morally conflicted police officer, much of the internet conversation has shifted toward Saurabh Dwivedi’s surprising acting debut.

From Journalism to Villainy

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya marks a dramatic career shift for Dwivedi, who is widely recognised for his sharp political commentary and conversational journalism style through The Lallantop. Audiences who have followed him for years as a calm, analytical news presenter were caught off guard seeing him portray a dark and manipulative villain onscreen.

Social Media Reacts with Memes

The reaction on social media has been swift and relentless. Memes, jokes, and sarcastic posts have flooded platforms like X and Instagram, with many users saying they simply could not separate “Saurabh Bhaiya” from his journalist image. For many viewers, the familiarity of his real-life personality made it difficult to accept him as an intimidating antagonist in a gritty crime drama. Several memes humorously imagined him delivering crime-related monologues in the same tone he once used to explain political developments and breaking news.

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Criticism Over Acting Performance

Criticism has also focused on his acting performance. While some viewers appreciated the risk he took by stepping into an entirely new profession, others felt his screen presence lacked the intensity required for such a negative role. A section of the audience argued that his expressions and dialogue delivery felt more suited to a newsroom discussion than a cinematic thriller. Comparisons with seasoned actors in the film further amplified the criticism.

ALSO READ: Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together A Gritty Thriller That Stops Short Of Greatness

Supporters Defend the Experiment

However, not all reactions have been negative. Some fans defended Dwivedi, pointing out that transitioning from journalism to acting is not easy, especially in a high-profile Netflix project. Supporters praised his willingness to experiment creatively rather than stay confined to a single identity. A few critics also noted that the trolling reflects how strongly audiences associate him with credibility and journalism, which ironically made his transformation more difficult to digest.

Controversy Keeps the Film Trending

Despite the backlash, the buzz around Kartavya has undeniably increased due to the controversy. Whether appreciated or mocked, Saurabh Dwivedi’s debut has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, proving that his entry into entertainment has captured nationwide attention.

ALSO READ: 7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

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Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix
Tags: Bollywood newshome-hero-pos-6Kartavya NetflixKartavya reviewNetflix Indiared chillies entertainmentSaif Ali Khansaurabh dwivediSaurabh Dwivedi acting debutThe Lallantoptrending entertainment news

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Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

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Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

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Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix
Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix
Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix
Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

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