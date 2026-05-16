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Home > World News > Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames

Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames

At least eight people died and 25 were injured after a train collision sparked a massive fire involving a public bus and other vehicles in Bangkok. Rescue teams pulled victims from the wreckage while firefighters battled the blaze, which has now been brought under control.

Thailand bus-train collision kills at least 8 and injures 25 (Images: X)
Thailand bus-train collision kills at least 8 and injures 25 (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 17:14 IST

At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials and police said.

Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.

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The fire has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

(with inputs from Reuters) (developing story, more to follow soon)

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Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames
Tags: home-hero-pos-4thailandthailand accidentthailand bus-train collision

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Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames
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