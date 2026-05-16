Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

International travel from India isn’t a “someday when I’m rich” plan sitting silently on your notes… it’ll actually be next long weekend. Shocking? Here’s the truth: your passport is way stronger than you think. Nepal’s waiting for you to book a visa-less trip, Thailand’s waiting for you to dream of beaches and street food, Malaysia’s waiting for you to get lost in cultures and skyscrapers, Vietnam’s waiting for you to see how far you can stretch your rupee, many other destinations that will not hit your pockets. Now the exciting part, budget. A 4–5 day international travel can fit comfortably within ₹50,000 if you budget smartly. That’s a lot less than most “just quick shopping” months. So the real question is: are you travelling next, or scrolling through travel reels again?
Budget-Friendly International Destinations from India
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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