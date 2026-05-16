LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC CBI NEET case thailand amit shah drug bust BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news App-Based Services 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

International travel from India is now affordable and accessible, with visa-friendly destinations, short flights, and budget trips under ₹50,000, making quick global getaways possible even on long weekends.

Cheapest International Destinations From India (Pic:AI)
Cheapest International Destinations From India (Pic:AI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 16:51 IST

International travel from India isn’t a “someday when I’m rich” plan sitting silently on your notes… it’ll actually be next long weekend. Shocking? Here’s the truth: your passport is way stronger than you think. Nepal’s waiting for you to book a visa-less trip, Thailand’s waiting for you to dream of beaches and street food, Malaysia’s waiting for you to get lost in cultures and skyscrapers, Vietnam’s waiting for you to see how far you can stretch your rupee, many other destinations that will not hit your pockets. Now the exciting part, budget. A 4–5 day international travel can fit comfortably within ₹50,000 if you budget smartly. That’s a lot less than most “just quick shopping” months. So the real question is: are you travelling next, or scrolling through travel reels again?

Budget-Friendly International Destinations from India

  • Kazakhstan: 4 hours from India, visa-free, beautiful snow-cooled landscapes, lakes, modern cities. Cheap Central Asian holiday with unique nature, culture, architecture.
  • Azerbaijan: 4.5 hrs of flight, e-visa thing is simple, Baku has that futuristic skyline together with its history and cultural mix. Future-proof a short international trip with cheap travel and cheap sightseeing as well.
  • Georgia: 6 hours flight, easy e-visa. Famous for its mountains, beautiful villages, wine culture, perfect for those who love nature, food, travel on a European budget.
  • Cambodia: 5 hr flight, visa on arrival or e-visa, home to the Great Angkor Wat temples, ultra-low cost travel, and a long history. Perfect for cultural exploration, backpacking and heritage tourism experiences.
  • Indonesia: 7-hr flight, visa on arrival available, Contact Bali for all of your vacation needs, featuring Bali beaches, luxury villas, surfing, and nightlife. Designed to cater to every type of traveller, you can find cheap accommodation or an expensive tropical holiday.
  • Bhutan: 2 hr flight or via land borders, permit-required, known for monasteries, Himalayan scenery, and a peaceful travel vibe. Great for yoga retreats, trekking, and nature vacations in a calm setting.
  • Nepal- THE NEAREST ECONOMICAL RESORT, COST RANGING FROM: 22,000–32,000/- (5 DAYS LODGING). No visa required for India, GOVT accepts Indian Rupee, flight duration from Delhi/Kolkata – one hour/short.
  • Thailand: Beaches, Food & Fun on a Budget, Average cost: ₹30,000–₹40,000 (4-nights package). Visa-free, busy street food, nightlife & beaches are winning factors for this budget-friendly international holiday destination.
  • Malaysia: A Budget Multicultural Destination, Average Cost: ₹35,000–₹45,000 for a 4-night stay. Indians are visa-free travelers, yet can enjoy reasonably priced hotels, transportation and multicultural charms in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.
  • Vietnam: Beautiful Landscapes at Low Prices, Average Cost: ₹40,000–₹55,000 (5-night trip). Easy e-visa, super cheap travel, street food, scenic nature, lots of love.
  • Island Getaway Near India, Sri Lanka Maldives (at Inland Waterways Destination Indian Island Getaway), Average Cost: ₹35,000–₹45,000 (4 nights beach holiday). Easy visa rules, short flights, beaches, heritage sites and laid-back holiday experience far away from the crowded India.
Country Flight Time Flight Cost Visa Process Best Season Ideal Itinerary (3–5 Days) Hidden Costs Summary
Kazakhstan ~4 hrs ₹18,000–₹35,000 Visa-free May–Sep Almaty, Big Almaty Lake, Shymbulak Transfers, winter gear Snow, lakes, modern cities, budget Central Asia
Azerbaijan ~4.5 hrs ₹20,000–₹40,000 e-visa Apr–Jun, Sep–Nov Baku Old City, Flame Towers, Absheron Transport, viewpoints Futuristic skyline + culture mix
Georgia ~6 hrs ₹22,000–₹45,000 e-visa May–Oct Tbilisi, Kazbegi, wine regions Cable cars, mountain tours Mountains, wine, European feel
Cambodia ~5 hrs ₹25,000–₹50,000 VOA/e-visa Nov–Mar Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Phnom Penh Temple passes, guides Ultra-budget history & temples
Indonesia ~7 hrs ₹28,000–₹60,000 Visa on arrival Apr–Oct Bali, Ubud, Nusa Penida Activities, ferries Beaches, nightlife, luxury + budget
Bhutan ~2 hrs ₹10,000–₹25,000 Permit required Mar–May, Sep–Nov Paro, Thimphu, Tiger’s Nest Tourism fees, guides Peaceful Himalayas, trekking
Nepal ~1–2 hrs ₹8,000–₹20,000 Visa-free Oct–Dec, Mar–May Kathmandu, Pokhara, viewpoints Adventure sports Cheapest mountain escape
Thailand ~4–5 hrs ₹15,000–₹35,000 Visa-free Nov–Mar Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya Island tours, nightlife Beaches + street food + fun
Malaysia ~5–6 hrs ₹18,000–₹40,000 Visa-free Mar–Oct Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Genting Theme parks, cable cars Culture + skyscrapers + value
Vietnam ~5–6 hrs ₹20,000–₹45,000 e-visa Mar–May, Sep–Nov Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Da Nang Cruises, flights Scenic, cheap, cultural
Sri Lanka ~3–4 hrs ₹12,000–₹30,000 VOA/e-visa Dec–Apr Colombo, Kandy, beaches Resorts, activities Island escape near India

So, travel isn’t a distant dream anymore- it’s a decision waiting to be made. With so many nearby countries offering budget-friendly flights, easy visas, and unforgettable experiences, your next international trip could be just a long weekend away. The only real question is whether you’ll book it or just imagine it.

Also Read: Scorpio Love Horoscope May 15, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Deep Romantic Talks & Strong Relationship Energy
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026
Tags: affordable holidaysbackpacking Asiabudget tourismbudget travelcheap foreign travelIndia travel guideinternational trips Indialow cost destinationsSoutheast Asia traveltravel under 50000visa-free countriesweekend international trips

RELATED News

Cancer Love Horoscope Today: Emotional Bonds Deepen; Lucky Colour, Number & Relationship Advice

Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi Step-by-Step: Complete Rituals, Samagri List & Rules for Married Women

Scorpio Love Horoscope May 15, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Deep Romantic Talks & Strong Relationship Energy

Aries Love Horoscope Today, 15 May 2026: Singles Feel Bold In Love As Couples Reconnect Emotionally

Libra Love Horoscope Today, 15 May 2026: Singles May Reconnect With Past Love As Couples Strengthen Emotional Bonds

LATEST NEWS

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Man For Urinating Inside Metro Lift | WATCH

Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together A Gritty Thriller That Stops Short Of Greatness

Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames

India’s First Captagon Seizure: NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore ‘Jihadi Drug’ Consignment Under Operation RAGEPILL

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

7 Books That Can Improve Your Decision-Making Skills

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026
Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026
Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026
Next Long Weekend? These Budget International Trips Are Calling; Cheapest International Destinations from India in 2026

QUICK LINKS