India’s First Captagon Seizure: NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore ‘Jihadi Drug’ Consignment Under Operation RAGEPILL

India has made its first ever seizure of Captagon, which’s a synthetic stimulant that people often call the “Jihadi drug”. The Narcotics Control Bureau did this operation, which they called “Operation RAGEPILL”. They found drugs almost Rs 182 crore and arrested a foreign national who was connected to the drugs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that these drugs were meant to go to the Middle East. He thinks that this is a step in Indias plan to stop narcotics trafficking.

Amit Shah Praises NCB After Massive Drug Bust

Amit Shah wrote on X that the Modi government wants to make a “Drug-Free India”. He said that this seizure is a success for the people who work against narcotics in India. He also praised the Narcotics Control Bureau for being so vigilant.

Amit Shah said that India will keep taking action against all kinds of drug trafficking. India does not want to be a place where drugs are sent or a route for smuggling narcotics.

What Is Captagon?

Captagon was first made as a drug called Fenethylline in the 1960s. It was used to treat people who had trouble paying attention and those who had narcolepsy.. It was banned later because it was addictive and people misused it. Nowadays most Captagon tablets are made in labs. They have a mix of amphetamine, methamphetamine, caffeine and other stimulants. People in West Asia and the Middle East use Captagon a lot because it helps them stay awake reduces tiredness stops hunger and makes them feel confident and aggressive.

Why Is It Called the ‘Jihadi Drug’?

Captagon got famous worldwide when people found out that it was linked to groups in West Asia. The drug helps users stay awake for a time reduces fear and exhaustion and lets them do dangerous things for a long time. That is why people call it the “Jihadi drug”. International agencies have also warned that the money made from selling Captagon is used to fund extremist groups.

India Tightens Crackdown on Drug Networks

This seizure happened when the government is trying to stop narcotics syndicates. Month the authorities brought Mohammad Salim Dola, who is alleged to be a drug trafficker and an aide to Dawood Ibrahim back, to India. This happened because Turkey and India worked together. Officials say that India is working with countries to target drug cartels that operate across borders and use clever trafficking networks. India wants to stop Captagon and other drugs from being smuggled into the country.

(Inputs From ANI)