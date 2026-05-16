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Home > Sports News > Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?

Chennaiyin FC face Bengaluru FC in a crucial ISL 2026 clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. A point will secure Chennaiyin’s safety from relegation. Fans can watch CFC vs BFC live on Sony Sports Network and the Fancode app in India.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 16:28 IST

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC will be desperate to avoid a late relegation scare in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 when they face Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Chennaiyin FC will look to leverage their home support against a formidable Bengaluru FC side. Crucially, even a single point for the hosts will guarantee their safety and officially relegate Mohammedan SC.

Under the guidance of head coach Clifford Miranda, the hosts possess enough firepower to mount a fierce challenge on home turf. Currently sitting 13th with nine points from 12 matches, they are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, but the mathematical equation for survival is now incredibly clear: if Chennaiyin FC secure even a single point from a draw, they will guarantee their safety and officially relegate Mohammedan SC.

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Saturday, 16th May 2026.

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When will the Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Saturday, 16th May.

Where will the Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin Predicted Lineup: Subhajit Bhattacharya (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Pukhrambam Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalremsanga Fanai, Mahitosh Roy, Tangva Ragui, Makan Chothe, Fardin Ali Molla

Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup: Phurba Lachempa (GK), Akash Mishra, Nuno Reis, Bijay Chhetri, Valpuia, Lalnuntluanga, Joni Kauko, Noufal, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

CFC vs BFC: Chennaiyin Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 10, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away Loss 1–4
May 6, 2026 Punjab FC Away Loss 0–1
April 25, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Loss 1–4
Apr 21, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home Draw 0–0
Apr 17, 2026 SC Delhi Home Win 1–0

CFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 9, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Win 1–0
May 4, 2026 Odisha FC Away Draw 1–1
April 25, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home Draw 0–0
April 16, 2026 East Bengal FC Away Draw 3–3
April 11, 2026 Kerala Blasters FC Home Loss 1–2

Where to buy Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2026 tickets?

Fans can buy Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2026 tickets on District app and website.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Belgium, France and Japan Announce Full Rosters; Romeo Lavia, Eduardo Camavinga Among Major Omissions

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Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?
Tags: Bengaluru FCCFC vs BFCChennaiyinChennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FCChennaiyin vs Bengaluru FCChennaiyin vs Bengaluru Live StreamingislISL 2026

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Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs BFC Live Match?

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