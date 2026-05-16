KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The blockbuster Indian Premier League 2026 season continues to amaze its fans with yet another massive, mouthwatering encounter as the Kolkata Knight Riders host the challenging Gujarat Titans in Match 60. This extremely important faceoff is formally scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16 2026, at 7:30 PM local time. With the playoff booking race at a boiling point, both of these aggressive playing sides are eager to pick up precious points in tonight’s game. While a confident and experienced captain, Shubman Gill steered a powerful Gujarat outfit to another victory, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata franchise faced a serious must-win circumstance to make their campaign progress further.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Number Match 60 Competing Teams Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans Match Date Saturday, May 16 2026 Match Timing 7:30 PM IST Official Venue Eden Gardens Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch generally offers huge assistance to the rushing batsmen for the beginning of the game, thanks to the fastest outfield and true bounce for the aggressive stroke. Playing spin bowlers with true bounce and in turn or out turn even more for the two middle overs, because of this creating the ‘equilibrium’ of the game. The dew factor at night also makes the dowsing experience marginally easier to chase the scores in the second innings, so the toss would be crucial for both the captains tonight.

KKR vs GT Dream11: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Players: Ramandeep Singh Or Rovman Powell Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Players: Glenn Phillips Or Shahrukh Khan

KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicket Keepers Jos Buttler, Finn Allen Batters Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi All Rounders Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Washington Sundar Bowlers Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Shubman Gill (c): In-form Titans skipper is definitely the best captaincy choice by far because of his superb recent form, combined with a phenomenal previous batting record for this particular ground. Unsurprisingly, he is sure fire to provide substantial fantasy value given his world-class run scoring form.

Sunil Narine (c): The stalwart all-rounder is a massive premium pick because he contributes heavily with both explosive opening batting and four highly economical overs of spin.

Cameron Green (vc): Australian all-rounder provides massive differential value. His ability to score rapid runs in the middle order and pick up crucial wickets makes him highly reliable.

Sai Sudharsan (vc): The elegant top-order batter is currently dominating the run charts and could be a valuable addition.

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