Maharashtra’s Green Drum Murder: Engineer Killed By Married Lover, Case Revives Meerut Blue Drum Horror

In Maharashtra’s Vasai, a 26-year-old engineer, Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, a resident of Mumbra, was allegedly killed by his married lover, her husband, and two accomplices after he stopped sending her money regularly. The murder took place after a relationship that allegedly began with affectionate messages and late-night conversations turned sour. The Mumbra police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and her brother in connection with the murder, while the woman’s husband and another accused remain absconding.

Relationship Turned Sour, Say Police

According to investigators, Khan had been in a relationship with Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh, 25, a resident of Vasai, since 2021. Police said the two frequently exchanged romantic messages and remained in regular contact during the course of their relationship.

During the investigation, police allegedly discovered that Mehajabeen had gradually started demanding money from Khan. Officials claimed that Khan had been transferring funds to her bank account regularly over the years.

Reports quoting police say that tensions escalated after Khan allegedly stopped sending money every month. Investigators believe this led Mehajabeen to allegedly conspire with her husband Hasan Sheikh, her brother Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq’s friend Mojjam Pathan to murder him.

Engineer Went Missing After Leaving For Dadar

According to police, Khan had travelled to Dadar on April 3 to collect cash for his company but never returned home.

Following his disappearance, Khan’s father approached the Mumbra police station and lodged a missing person complaint. During the probe, investigators analysed Khan’s call detail records and mobile location data, which reportedly placed him in the same location as Mehajabeen in Vasai on the day he went missing.

Police also found that Khan had transferred ₹50,000 to Mehajabeen just a day before his disappearance.

Alleged Murder Inside Vasai Residence

According to reports quoting police officials, Mehajabeen initially denied any involvement in the case. However, during interrogation, she allegedly confessed that she had called Khan to her residence in Bhoidapada, Vasai.

Investigators alleged that she demanded more money from him during the meeting. When the accused allegedly failed to find anything valuable on Khan, the three male accused reportedly tied his hands and legs before assaulting him with a plastic pipe.

Police said Khan suffered fatal head injuries during the assault.

Body Stuffed Inside Green Drum, Dumped In Drain

After the murder, the accused allegedly stuffed Khan’s body into a green drum and disposed of it in a secluded drain located under the jurisdiction of the Valiv police station.

Police arrested Mehajabeen and Tariq Sheikh on May 7. Hasan Sheikh and Mojjam Pathan are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.

The Mumbra police have registered a case against all four accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 140, Section 3(5) related to kidnapping or abducting for murder or ransom, Section 103(1) pertaining to punishment for murder, and Section 238 for destruction of evidence.

Similarities Drawn With Meerut Green Drum Murder Case

The Vasai murder has drawn comparisons with the shocking Meerut murder case that surfaced earlier this year and triggered nationwide outrage.

In February 2025, 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the duo allegedly killed Rajput while he was asleep, dismembered his body into 15 pieces, placed the remains inside a drum, and sealed it with wet cement.

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